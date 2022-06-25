Predictions for CWS Finals Between Ole Miss and Oklahoma

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Ole Miss Rebels and Oklahoma Sooners are scheduled to open play in the College World Series finals on Saturday evening in a best-of-three series for the national championship.

Below are our staff predictions for the series between the Rebels and Sooners.

Cole Thompson

Ole Miss’ biggest challenge will be getting past the Sooners’ potent pitching. In Omaha, Oklahoma currently is 3-0 with 3.67 ERA and has tallied 34 strikeouts. While David Sandlin won’t take the mound, Jake Bennent and Cade Horton are high-end starters while Trevin Michael might be the most dangerous reliever with a lead.

This isn’t to say the Rebels’ pitching is pitiful. This postseason, they’ve posted a 2.11 ERA and held opponent’s batting average to .177. Freshman Hunter Elliott has been electric over the past month while sophomore Jack Dougherty hasn’t allowed a run in his past five outings.

This all comes down the Rebels’ bats. Oklahoma’s offense has averaged eight runs per game in Omaha while the Rebels have averaged 5.5. They’ll need to force a game three at the plate so ace Dylan DeLucia can take the mound.

History is on the Sooners’ side since in the last two national title runs, they started out 3-0. It’s hard to bet against a surging Sooners’ roster.

Oklahoma in three games.

Ben King

Game one: Starting for the Rebels is sophomore relief pitcher Jack Dougherty. Since May Dougherty has been lights out, throwing 12 scoreless innings. Ole Miss will take Game one 10-5.

Game two: Freshman Hunter Elliott has shocked the nation with his postseason performances and he will continue to dominate as long as he is in the game. Elliott will go six innings in a tight matchup, but the Oklahoma Sooners will win Game two 7-6.

Game three: In the game three rubber match, Mike Bianco will give the ball to his ace Dylan DeLucia. DeLucia who will be starting after four days of rest, but that was not an issue for him in his last appearance. DeLucia will keep it close for seven innings before reliever Josh Mallitz comes in and secures the first national title in program history. Ole Miss wins it all, 5-3.



Matt Galatzan

The Rebels have had the hottest team in the country since before the SEC tournament. I expect that to continue on Saturday. Oklahoma has been on fire as well, but I think the Rebels have everything they need to take game one.

In game two, I think the Rebs can sweep and take home the title. Oklahoma could take one, but that would ensure DeLucia’s availability to go for game three. Either way, I think the Rebs are national champs.

John Macon Gillespie

As weird as it sounds to say, I think Ole Miss might get this done in two games. If it can win on Saturday with Jack Dougherty starting on the mound, I feel like Sunday is in the Rebels' favor with Hunter Elliott toeing the rubber.

If the Rebels fall on Saturday, I have them back-ending the series with the Elliott-DeLucia combination, bringing home the first baseball national title in school history.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.