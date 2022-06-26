How to Watch Ole Miss in Game Two of CWS Finals

With a win on Sunday, the Rebels would claim the national championship.

For the first time in program history, the Ole Miss Rebels are playing for a national championship in Omaha, Neb., against the No. 4 ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

Game one began at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, and the matchup was televised on ESPN. Game two is set for 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, and game three is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Monday if needed.

Games two and three will also be nationally televised on ESPN.

The Rebels secured their first national title series after Ole Miss right-handed pitcher Dylan DeLucia pitched nine shutout innings against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Jack Dougherty drew the start for Ole Miss on the mound in game one and had a perfect game bid entering the sixth inning before he ran into some trouble on the base paths. The Rebel right-hander was credited with two earned runs on his line, but Ole Miss never trailed in the game and held a 4-2 lead after six.

The Rebels drew first blood in Saturday's game with two runs in the top of the first inning and another run in the second. The offensive highlight of the game, however, came in the top of the eighth when Ole Miss hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to extend its lead to 8-2. T.J. McCants, Calvin Harris and Justin Bench were responsible for the big flies.

