Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma, Pitching Matchup For Game Two of CWS Finals

The Ole Miss Rebels have the chance to win their first national championship in program history.

The Ole Miss Rebels cruised through game one of the College World Series with relief pitcher Jack Dougherty starting on the mound, beating the Oklahoma Sooners 10-3.

The Rebels now have an opportunity to sweep the Sooners at 2 p.m. CT in game two, and they have a left-hander starting on the mound who is ready to get the job done in freshman Hunter Elliott.

Elliott last pitched in game one of the semi-finals against the Arkansas Razorbacks, going 6.1 innings and only giving up three runs. In his freshman year, Elliott has recorded a 2.70 ERA, 96 strikeouts, and 32 walks. Unfortunately for the Sooners, the southpaw has been lights out in the NCAA Tournament with a 0.98 ERA. Elliott has not lost a start since April 30.

Oklahoma is also starting a freshman in game two, right-hander Cade Horton. Horton recorded a 5.24 ERA, 51 strikeouts, and 15 walks his freshman year. In his last start, Horton struck out 11 batters while only giving up two runs against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Horton throws a high-90s fastball to pair with a filthy slider and will try to cool down the Ole Miss lineup that hit four bombs on Saturday night.

The Rebels have the chance to make history Sunday afternoon by winning their first national title in program history, a milestone that Ole Miss has trying to reach ever since coach Mike Bianco came to Oxford, Miss., in 2000.

