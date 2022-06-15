Skip to main content

Ole Miss Among Four SEC West Teams in College World Series

The Southeastern Conference is well-represented in Omaha this season.

The entirety of the College World Series bracket has been set, and four of the eight teams in Omaha, Nebraska, hail from the SEC West.

Along with Ole Miss, the SEC West is represented by the Auburn Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks on college baseball’s biggest stage this summer. This mark ties a record for most teams in the College World Series from a single conference.

Ole Miss punched its ticket to Omaha on Sunday with the finishing touches of a sweep in the Hattiesburg Super Regional. The Rebels shut out Southern Miss in both games by a combined score of 15-0. The Golden Eagles recorded seven total hits on the weekend.

The Rebels will open their action in the College World Series on Saturday, June 18, against the Auburn Tigers. Ole Miss took two out of three games over the Tigers in the opening weekend of SEC play in the 2022 season. If the Rebels win this first game against Auburn, they will play on Monday at 6 p.m. CT. With a loss, they would play at 1 p.m. CT on Monday. 

