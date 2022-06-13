WATCH: Ole Miss Baseball Celebrates College World Series Berth

The Rebels have punched their ticket to the College World Series for the first time since 2014.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Ole Miss baseball is headed to Omaha after a remarkable turnaround in a season that saw it fall from No. 1 in the country to the basement of the SEC West.

The Rebels have gone a perfect 5-0 in postseason play this year, sweeping action in the Coral Gables Regional and Hattiesburg Super Regional. The team’s two wins over Southern Miss in Hattiesburg marked their first two shutouts of the season in 10-0 and 5-0 final scores.

Hunter Elliott threw 7.1 innings of scoreless ball as the Rebels shut out Southern Miss for the second straight day in the Hattiesburg Super Regional. A team that was in last place in the SEC West in May put together one of the most improbable runs imaginable to get to this point, and Ole Miss has reached the College World Series for the second time in Mike Bianco's tenure in Oxford and the first time since 2014.

Photos courtesy of Ole Miss athletics 1 / 5

Appropriately, the final out of the ninth inning was a pop up to first baseman and team captain Tim Elko who has become one of the biggest stories in college baseball over the last two seasons. Elko's comeback story from a torn ACL a season ago when the Rebels fell one game short of Omaha endeared him to the college baseball community, and his performance over the course of this postseason has solidified that stance in the minds of his admirers.

Once Elko caught the final pop up of the game, the party was on for the Rebels in Hattiesburg.

Ole Miss will face the winner of the Corvallis Super Regional in the first round of the College World Series. Oregon State and Auburn play a deciding game three in that series on Monday.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebookand Twitter.