LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Opens Super Regional in Hattiesburg

The Rebels and Golden Eagles are squaring off in game one on Saturday.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- After sweeping action in the Coral Gables Regional, Ole Miss hits the road again to take on Southern Miss in the Super Regional Round.

The Rebels took care of opponents in Miami and Arizona in Coral Gables with the final matchup resulting in a 22-6 win for Ole Miss in the championship game. Tim Elko was the highlight of the day, having a perfect game at the plate and hitting three home runs.

The Rebels announced their starting pitching rotation for the Hattiesburg Super Regional on Wednesday evening, and there could be a slight change in who takes the bump for the Rebels at the end of the series.

While Dylan DeLucia and Hunter Elliott will continue to get the ball in games one and two, respectively, the Rebels have not announced who would get the start should a third game be necessary on Monday. Derek Diamond has been the No. 3 starter in recent weeks for Ole Miss, but he was tabbed for five earned runs across 3.2 innings in the Rebels' regional championship win over Arizona.

It could make sense for Ole Miss to shift the final spot of its weekend rotation. The Rebel bullpen posted a 0.00 ERA in regional play in Coral Gables, and that helped give Mike Bianco's squad an opportunity to pull away to a 22-6 win over the Wildcats on Monday.

"I'm super proud of my guys," Bianco said after Monday's win. "It hasn't been an easy road for us--not just this weekend but for the last month. They've held it together and just played really well. To get placed here, we were just happy to be somewhere, but we played well, and I'm very proud of our guys."

Pregame

Here is Ole Miss' starting lineup for Saturday's game.

1. Justin Bench -- CF

2. Jacob Gonzalez -- SS

3. Tim Elko -- 1B

4. Kevin Graham -- LF

5. Kemp Alderman -- DH

6. Hayden Dunhurst -- C

7. Peyton Chatagnier -- 2B

8. Calvin Harris -- RF

9. Garrett Wood -- 3B

RHP Dylan DeLucia

First Inning

Ole Miss goes down in order with two strikeouts and a pop out.

MID 1: Ole Miss 0, Southern Miss 0

DeLucia gets two strikeouts of his own in a three-up, three-down inning.

END 1: Ole Miss 0, Southern Miss 0

Second Inning

Alderman strikes out but reaches first on a wild pitch. One on and one away.

Another wild pitch moves Alderman to second with two away. Chatagnier walks to put runners on first and second.

Infield single from Calvin Harris loads the bases.

Wood strikes out to end the inning.

MID 2: Ole Miss 0, Southern Miss 0

USM with a one-out double followed by a HBP.

A fly out gives DeLucia out No. 2, and Dunhurst catches a pop up for the third out.

END 2: Ole Miss 0, Southern Miss 0

