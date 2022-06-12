LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Looks to Punch Omaha Ticket vs. Southern Miss

The Rebels are one win away from reaching the College World Series, and they will look to reach that mark on Sunday.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- Ole Miss picked up a win in game one of the Hattiesburg Super Regional on Saturday, and it now sits one win away from reaching the College World Series.

For a moment in the fifth inning, it appeared that Southern Miss hit a grand slam to take the lead over the visiting Rebels, but that joy from the home crowd quickly turned as Ole Miss ran away to a 10-0 win in game one of the super regional.

What appeared to be a grand slam for the Golden Eagles in the fifth inning was narrowly a foul ball, and Ole Miss starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia escaped the bases-loaded situation with a strikeout on the next pitch, preserving a 3-0 lead for the Rebels. The following inning saw the Rebels put up seven runs, securing its 10-0 win in game one of the super regional.

DeLucia's escape act in the fifth inning was part of a 5.2 inning performance where he allowed four hits and put up nine strikeouts. Jack Dougherty pitched in relief of DeLucia, striking out one over the course of 3.1 innings.

Over the course of the game, Southern Miss used five pitchers compared to the Rebels' two. Tim Elko once again led Ole Miss in RBIs with three, and Kevin Graham was second on the team with two. In all, five Rebels drove home runs in the win, and Justin Bench was the only member of the starting nine to not record a hit.

Now, on Sunday, the Rebels will look to sweep the Golden Eagles in the Hattiesburg Super Regional and punch their ticket to Omaha.

Follow along below for updates between Ole Miss and Southern Miss.

Pregame

Ole Miss is wearing the same uniform combination today that it wore yesterday in the 10-0 win. The Rebels also wore navy tops when they punched their ticket to Omaha in 2014.

The Rebels also released their starting lineup for game two.

First Inning

Ole Miss is the designated home team in this one. USM goes three-up, three-down in the top half.

MID 1: Southern Miss 0, Ole Miss 0

The Rebels have their first two runners on in the bottom half.

A fielder's choice puts runners at the corners with one out.

Kevin Graham hits into a double play to end the inning.

END 1: Southern Miss 0, Ole Miss 0

Second Inning

USM with a two-out infield single.

An error on Elliott puts the runner at third.

Tim Elko snags a line drive at first to save a run and end the inning.

MID 2: Southern Miss 0, Ole Miss 0

Kemp Alderman works from an 0-2 count to draw a leadoff walk.

Hayden Dunhurst follows with a single to put runners at first and second with no outs.

Chatagnier and Harris go down on strikes.

Wood strikes out to end the inning.

END 2: Southern Miss 0, Ole Miss 0

Third Inning

Elliott strikes out the side in the top of the third.

MID 3: Southern Miss 0, Ole Miss 0

The Rebels go down in order in the bottom half.

END 3: Southern Miss 0, Ole Miss 0

Fourth Inning

Elliott retires the side on seven pitches.

MID 4: Southern Miss 0, Ole Miss 0

The Rebels strand a runner at first in the bottom of the fourth. Still scoreless entering the fifth.

END 4: Southern Miss 0, Ole Miss 0

