Super Regional Preview: Ole Miss Travels to Hattiesburg

The Rebels and Golden Eagles start a best-of-three series on Saturday with a trip to Omaha on the line.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- After sweeping action in the Coral Gables Regional, Ole Miss hits the road again to take on Southern Miss in the Super Regional Round.

The Rebels took care of opponents in Miami and Arizona in Coral Gables with the final matchup resulting in a 22-6 win for Ole Miss in the championship game. Tim Elko was the highlight of the day, having a perfect game at the plate and hitting three home runs.

The Rebels announced their starting pitching rotation for the Hattiesburg Super Regional on Wednesday evening, and there could be a slight change in who takes the bump for the Rebels at the end of the series.

While Dylan DeLucia and Hunter Elliott will continue to get the ball in games one and two, respectively, the Rebels have not announced who would get the start should a third game be necessary on Monday. Derek Diamond has been the No. 3 starter in recent weeks for Ole Miss, but he was tabbed for five earned runs across 3.2 innings in the Rebels' regional championship win over Arizona.

It could make sense for Ole Miss to shift the final spot of its weekend rotation. The Rebel bullpen posted a 0.00 ERA in regional play in Coral Gables, and that helped give Mike Bianco's squad an opportunity to pull away to a 22-6 win over the Wildcats on Monday.

"I'm super proud of my guys," Bianco said after Monday's win.. "It hasn't been an easy road for us--not just this weekend but for the last month. They've held it together and just played really well. To get placed here, we were just happy to be somewhere, but we played well, and I'm very proud of our guys."

Here's what to expect between the Rebels and Golden Eagles over the weekend.

Team Information

Team: Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Location: Hattiesburg, Miss.

Conference: Conference USA

Head Coach: Scott Berry

Series Preview

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 11 Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Records: Ole Miss (35-22, 14-16 SEC), Southern Miss (47-17, 23-7 C-USA)

Location: Pete Taylor Park (4,300) -- Hattiesburg, Miss.

Dates: June 11-13

Television/Streaming: ESPNU

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Saturday, 3 p.m. CT: RHP Dylan DeLucia (MISS) vs. RHP Hurston Waldrep (USM)

DeLucia: 5-2, 4.68 ERA, 79 K, 24 BB

Waldrep: 5-2, 2.96 ERA, 128 K, 29 BB

Sunday, 3 p.m. CT: LHP Hunter Elliott (MISS) vs. RHP Tanner Hall (USM)

Elliott: 3-3, 3.17 ERA, 82 K, 30 BB

Hall: 9-2, 2.60 ERA, 140 K, 13 BB

Monday (if necessary), TBA: TBA (MISS) vs. RHP Hunter Riggins (USM)

Riggins: 8-4, 2.59 ERA, 85 K, 21 BB

Ole Miss Releases Game One Uniform Rotation

The Rebels released their uniform plans for game one of the Hattiesburg Super Regional on Saturday.

Ole Miss will don navy hats and navy jerseys for its first game against Southern Miss.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.