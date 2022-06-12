What the Rebels Said Following Game One Win in Hattiesburg Super Regional

Three members of the Ole Miss baseball team were made available to the media on Saturday. Here's what they had to say after the blowout win.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- Ole Miss captured a 10-0 win in game one of the Hattiesburg Super Regional on Saturday, and it now sits one win away from reaching the College World Series.

Following the game, Rebel head coach Mike Bianco, starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia and left fielder Kevin Graham were made available to the media. Here's what they had to say after the win.

Mike Bianco

On takeaways from the game:

"Proud of our guys. We were sitting here 24 hours ago talking about two really good programs going at it and the atmosphere. It certainly was that. Just proud of the way we played. Offensively, Mike Clement did a tremendous job preparing our guys. You can see why Waldrep is so thought of and why he's going to be a big leaguer. We were fortunate and put some at-bats together. Ran some of his pitches up."

On near grand slam/foul ball review and seven runs in sixth inning:

"I thought the bigger thing was Dylan delivering the slider right after that. He's able to do what the great ones do and make a pitch to get off the field."

On Jack Dougherty's performance in relief:

"It's tricky when you're in that position. You get a cushion, but we had a lot of outs left against a really good offense. At first, we had sent Nichols down, but once we got out of that inning and extended the lead, Dougherty is so good. He can really fill up the strike zone. It's big. You get through the first game and only used two guys."

On staying focused at one win away from Omaha:

"They know what's at stake. You don't have to remind them."

Dylan DeLucia

On "chip on the shoulder" regarding praise of Southern Miss pitching staff:

"We knew we were a good pitching team at the end of the day. If we just fill up the zone, we're right where we need to be."

Kevin Graham

On Southern Miss starting pitcher Waldrep:

"He was so impressive today. He was locating that thing down, and we had a tough time picking it up. Proud of the guys for working their walks. That's what you have to do when a guy is that dominant. We were able to get him out of the game and put some runs on him, but he was impressive today."

On staying focused at one win away from Omaha:

"What else is there to focus on? What else do you come here for? Just come out and play tomorrow."

Ole Miss and Southern Miss will play game two of the Hattiesburg Super Regional on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

