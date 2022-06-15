Ole Miss First Baseman Tim Elko Named to ABCA/Rawlings First Team All-Region

The Captain of the Ole Miss Baseball team received recognition for his record-setting season at the plate

Ole Miss first baseman Tim Elko has been named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-South Region First Team, the Ole Miss Baseball team announced Wednesday.

This is the second season in a row that Elko has received this honor at first base.

ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team selections are nominated for ABCA/Rawlings All-America team honors. The ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-America Teams will be announced on Friday, June 17 before the start of the College World Series.

A year ago, Elko shocked the world by playing on one leg after he returned early from an ACL injury, and his bat alone helped get the Rebels to a Super Regional versus the Arizona Wildcats.

This season, a completely healthy Elko set the Ole Miss single-season home run record with 22 bombs and has helped lead the Rebels to their first College World Series appearance since 2014. Those 22 homers moved Elko into second on the career home runs list at Ole Miss with 44 home runs.

The Ole Miss slugger has been playing out of his mind, batting .302 while holding a team-leading 1.068 OPS percentage. Elko also leads the Rebels in runs driven in with 71 RBIs, which ranks third in the Southeastern Conference.

During the NCAA Tournament Elko's bat has been even hotter. The Lutz, Fla., native is batting a team-high .500 and just recorded the first three-home run game of his career. The Captain is tied for the team lead with 10 postseason RBIs.

Ole Miss currently holds the seventh-best odds to win the entire College World Series and is one of four SEC teams making the trip to Omaha, Neb.

The Rebels will open their action in the College World Series on Saturday, June 18, against the Auburn Tigers. Ole Miss took two out of three games over the Tigers in the opening weekend of SEC play in the 2022 season. If the Rebels win this first game against Auburn, they will play on Monday at 6 p.m. CT. With a loss, they would play at 1 p.m. CT on Monday.

