REPORT: Ole Miss Rebels Retaining Baseball Coach Mike Bianco For 2025 Season
The Ole Miss Rebels baseball head coach Mike Bianco will reportedly return for the 2025 season after back-to-back campaigns without an NCAA Tournament berth. Rivals.com was the first to report the news on Thursday.
According to the report, Bianco and athletic director Keith Carter met on Wednesday following the Rebels' elimination from the SEC Tournament on Tuesday. It also states that Bianco is expecting to "shuffle" his assistants, including adding a new on-field staff member.
Following the Rebels' loss to Mississippi State on Tuesday, Bianco was asked if he anticipated returning as the Ole Miss coach for the 2025 season, and he shared his thoughts.
“You’ll have to ask my boss that," Bianco said. "But I expect to be back."
Under Bianco's leadership, the Rebels have reached the NCAA Tournament 18 times, winning eight regionals and advancing to the College World Series twice, including the appearance that saw them win it all two seasons ago. In the past two seasons, however, the Rebels have a record of 17-44 in the SEC and have failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, doing so without an invite to the SEC Tournament in 2023.
Ole Miss is set to open its 2025 season in the Shriners Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field on Feb. 14-16.