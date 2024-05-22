Mike Bianco Reveals Expectation For Coaching Future With Ole Miss Baseball
Head coach Mike Bianco "expects" to be back in the dugout for the Ole Miss Rebels in 2025.
The Ole Miss Rebels' season came to a close on Tuesday night in heartbreaking fashion as the Mississippi State Bulldogs hit a walk-off, two-run home run in the opening round of the SEC Tournament to claim a 2-1 win.
This marks the second season in a row that the Rebels will fail to qualify for the NCAA Tournament after winning the national championship in 2022, and with the campaign in the rearview mirror, the focus now turns to head coach Mike Bianco's future in Oxford.
Bianco has been at Ole Miss for 24 seasons, beginning his tenure as the team's head coach in 2001. Back-to-back years without reaching the postseason is an anomaly in his Rebels career, but will athletic director Keith Carter make a change in leadership this offseason?
The coach addressed that question following Tuesday night's loss.
“You’ll have to ask my boss that," Bianco said. But I expect to be back."
Under Bianco's leadership, the Rebels have reached the NCAA Tournament 18 times, winning eight regionals and advancing to the College World Series twice, including the appearance that saw them win it all two seasons ago. It's undeniable that the Ole Miss baseball program has seen tremendous growth under his leadership, but the Rebels have a record of 17-44 in the SEC over the last two seasons.
Regardless of whether or not a coaching change is made, that trend has to be changed in 2025 and beyond.
Ole Miss fans are now in "wait-and-see" mode regarding Bianco's future, but the coach himself (at least on the record) anticipates being back for another year wearing No. 5 in the dugout.