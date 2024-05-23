WATCH: Former Ole Miss Rebel Jacob Gonzalez Hits First Double-A Home Run
Former Ole Miss Rebels shortstop Jacob Gonzalez moved up the professional baseball ranks this week, and he is seemingly enjoying his new home in Birmingham.
Gonzalez was called up to join the Chicago White Sox Double-A affiliate Birmingham Barons on Monday, and he is already making waves at the plate. Wednesday night saw Gonzalez hit his first home run for his new team, a feat that the Barons celebrated on social media. You can view the post here.
Gonzalez only has 10 at-bats so far and has suited up in just two games with the Barons, but he already has six hits in those contests, good for a .600 batting average and 1.600 OPS. At Single-A Winston-Salem, he was hitting .273 with three home runs and 15 RBI.
Selected 15th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, Gonzalez looks to be a key part of the White Sox's rebuild plans in the middle infield, currently listed as the No. 7 prospect in the team's farm system.
While at Ole Miss, Gonzalez made his presence felt for the Rebels, posting a .319 batting average and a career .988 OPS. He hit 40 home runs -- including 18 in 2022's national championship run -- and finished with 158 RBI. He finished with 29 more career walks than strikeouts (123-94) before declaring for the MLB draft last offseason.
The 2022 campaign saw him hit for a .273 average, and he had a collegiate career fielding percentage of .945.