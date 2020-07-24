The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Cayman Islands Classic Moves to Florida Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss hoops will no longer get a Thanksgiving trip to the Cayman Islands.

The Cayman Islands Classic, a Thanksgiving men's basketball tournament slated to host the Rebels, Kansas State, Miami, Nevada and others has been moved from the Cayman Islands to Niceville, Fla. in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Cayman Islands Government will be implementing a phased re-opening of its borders in the final quarter of this year that also involves a five-day self quarantine for each visitor. Any adjustments made to this phased approach will depend on the results of the first phase," said Joe Wright, Chief Executive Officer for Caymax Sports. 

"Although these conditions do not make it possible for this year's tournament to be held in Cayman, we completely understand and respect the Government's decision and approach. The Cayman Islands Government has done a phenomenal job in suppressing and controlling the COVID-19 disease and we commend them for that. We look forward to bringing the tournament back to the Cayman Islands in 2021." 

The new location of the tournament in Florida will take place on the campus of Northwest Florida State College.

Held from Nov. 23-25, four games will be played each day of the tournament until a winner is crowned. The full bracket for the start of the tournament will not be released until later this month. 

The decision likely doesn't come as a surprise, but must come as a bit of a disappointment for the Rebel fans and players looking forward to a Caribbean getaway. 

“I’ve had a couple of teams play in this venue (Raider Arena) and our fans will enjoy it,” said Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis.

Ole Miss is currently slated to open their season on Nov. 10 against New Orleans. 

More From The Grove Report:

Ole Miss Announces Budget Cuts For 2021 Fiscal Year, Some in Athletics Taking Pay Cuts

Five Former Rebels on Opening Day Rosters, More on 60-Man Rosters

Kicker Wars: Ole Miss Swaps Commitments From 5-star Kickers

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Miss Announces Budget Cuts For 2021 Fiscal Year, Some in Athletics Taking Pay Cuts

The University of Mississippi has announced budget cuts for the 2021 fiscal year budget. Some members of the athletics department will also be taking temporary pay cuts.

Nate Gabler

Five Former Rebels on Opening Day Rosters, More on 60-Man Rosters

Baseball is back. Ten former Ole Miss alumni have made the 60-man rosters to start the MLB season, including five on the opening day rosters.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss’ Jerrion Ealy Tabbed to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Ole Miss sophomore Jerrion Ealy has been named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, the Louisville Sports Commission announced on Thursday.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Punter Mac Brown Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

For the second straight year, Ole Miss punter Mac Brown has earned a preseason spot on the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Among Top-5 For Alabama Defensive Lineman Demarcus Smith

Ole Miss joins Tennessee, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Kansas among the top-5 schools still in contention for Demarcus Smith's talents.

Nate Gabler

New Beginnings: Ole Miss Lands Dionte Marks, WR Transfer From UF

Lane Kiffin nearly landed wide receiver Dionte Marks in 2019 when he was at Florida Atlantic. Marks declared this evening on social media that he'll finally be connecting with Kiffin, this time at Ole Miss.

Nate Gabler

NCAA student-athletes ask Congress to hear their voices in NIL hearing

Nate Gabler

Greg Sankey: Next Week is an Important Milestone

It seems like next week might be the most critical in determining an SEC fall football slate. In an interview with ESPN last night, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey stated just as much, calling the week "an important milestone."

Nate Gabler

Kicker Wars: Ole Miss Swaps Commitments From 5-star Kickers

Ole Miss has found their next kicker, but they seemed to needed to lose one in the process to make it happen. Regardless, Caden Costa is now an Ole Miss Rebel.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Great Stan Hindman Passes Away at 76

Ole Miss has lost a football legend with the passing of Stan Hindman, 76, who passed away Wednesday, July 15.

Nate Gabler