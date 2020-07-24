Cayman Islands Classic Moves to Florida Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Ole Miss hoops will no longer get a Thanksgiving trip to the Cayman Islands.

The Cayman Islands Classic, a Thanksgiving men's basketball tournament slated to host the Rebels, Kansas State, Miami, Nevada and others has been moved from the Cayman Islands to Niceville, Fla. in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Cayman Islands Government will be implementing a phased re-opening of its borders in the final quarter of this year that also involves a five-day self quarantine for each visitor. Any adjustments made to this phased approach will depend on the results of the first phase," said Joe Wright, Chief Executive Officer for Caymax Sports.



"Although these conditions do not make it possible for this year's tournament to be held in Cayman, we completely understand and respect the Government's decision and approach. The Cayman Islands Government has done a phenomenal job in suppressing and controlling the COVID-19 disease and we commend them for that. We look forward to bringing the tournament back to the Cayman Islands in 2021."

The new location of the tournament in Florida will take place on the campus of Northwest Florida State College.

Held from Nov. 23-25, four games will be played each day of the tournament until a winner is crowned. The full bracket for the start of the tournament will not be released until later this month.

The decision likely doesn't come as a surprise, but must come as a bit of a disappointment for the Rebel fans and players looking forward to a Caribbean getaway.

“I’ve had a couple of teams play in this venue (Raider Arena) and our fans will enjoy it,” said Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis.

Ole Miss is currently slated to open their season on Nov. 10 against New Orleans.

