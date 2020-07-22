The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Kicker Wars: Ole Miss Swaps Commitments From 5-star Kickers

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss has found their next kicker, but they seemed to needed to lose one in the process to make it happen.

In the span of 39-minutes late last night, Oxford High School's Jack Tannehill – son of Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill and a 5-star rated kicker by Kohl's Kicking – decommitted from the Rebels relatively out of the blue. 

Minutes later, that decision seemed to make some more sense, as the Rebels landed another 5-star rated kicker in Caden Costa out of Mandeville, La.

"I am beyond blessed to announce I am committing to OleM is to continue my academic and athletic career on a full scholarship," Costa's statement read on Twitter. "Thank you to Coach Gideon and Coach Kiffin for this incredible opportunity to play in the SEC."

Costa ended up choosing Ole Miss over offers from LSU, Colorado and others. According to Chris Sailer Kicking, a recruiting database for kickers, Costa is the nation's No. 7 ranked kicker recruit and the No. 54 punter. For reference, Tannehill was unranked by Sailer but the nation's No. 37 kicker by Kohl's, a competing service.

Below reads Sailer's full scouting report on Costa:

Caden is a fantastic high school kicking prospect. He is big time athlete with a powerful leg. Caden does a tremendous job on field goal. He hits a pure ball off the ground and has 55+ yard range. His kickoffs are strong. Caden drives the ball 65+ yards with 4.0+ hang time. He is also a capable punter. Caden is a competitor that kicks with great confidence. He has all the tools to take his game to the next level and dominate. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for Caden. He is a fine young man that is always a great pleasure to work with. Caden continues to prove that he is a scholarship pick! Big things ahead. Excellent prospect. OFFER NOW!!! Huge pick up for Ole Miss.

It comes as no surprise to Rebel fans that Ole Miss could use some more consistency on the kicking front. Luke Logan, after a shaky 2019 season where he went 11 of 19 and failed to hit from over 41-yards, may very well earn that role again. But this year he'll have competition.

The Rebels added another 5-star kicker with the 2020 recruiting class, Jackson Academy's Land Gebhart, to compete with Logan. 

Clearly, spring up the special teams seems to be a priority. 

More From The Grove Report:

Evan Engram Tops List of 10 Best Ole Miss Rebels in Madden 21

State of Mississippi Executive Order Limits Stadium Capacity

Twelve Mississippi High Schoolers named Sports Illustrated All-American Candidates

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Miss Football Great Stan Hindman Passes Away at 76

Ole Miss has lost a football legend with the passing of Stan Hindman, 76, who passed away Wednesday, July 15.

Nate Gabler

SI Publishers Pick SEC Awards, Top-10 Players in the Conference

With the equivalent of a split decision, Sports Illustrated's Southeastern Conference publishers voted Alabama a clean sweep of their preseason player awards for the 2020 college football season, but two from LSU topped their rankings of the league's top-10 players overall.

Nate Gabler

Evan Engram Tops List of 10 Best Ole Miss Rebels in Madden 21

Madden 21 released it's full slate of rankings for the upcoming season over the past few days. Evan Engram is the highest rated former Ole Miss Rebel, but how good is he and what other Rebel pro's else cracks the top-10?

Nate Gabler

Racial issues matter in recruiting more than ever

Nate Gabler

State of Mississippi Executive Order Limits Stadium Capacity

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter and the Southeastern Conference are leaving the decision on filling Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to a later date. But Mississippi State Legislature might be making that decision for them.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss’ Lakia Henry Named to Butkus Award Watch List

Ole Miss senior Lakia Henry was named to the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award on Monday, which is given annually to the best linebacker in college football.

Nate Gabler

Week in Review: Everything You Missed from Ole Miss this Past Week

Missed something? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Check out the key stories from this past week at The Grove Report.

Nate Gabler

Summarizing the Key Points of the NCAA Resocialization of Collegiate Sport Plan

The NCAA Sport Science Institute released their 'Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition,' a plan of guidelines recommended to safely return to sports this fall. These are the key points from their report.

Nate Gabler

Twelve Mississippi High Schoolers named Sports Illustrated All-American Candidates

Twelve high school football players from the state of Mississippi are on the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020, Sports Illustrated announced earlier this week.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss TE Kenny Yeboah Named to Mackey Award Watch List

Ole Miss graduate transfer Kenny Yeboah has been named to the watch list for the John Mackey Award, presented annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end.

Nate Gabler