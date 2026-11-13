Chris Beard Adds a Promising Texas Sharpshooter to Ole Miss' Recruiting Class

National Signing Day went over well for Ole Miss Athletics, with 28 student-athletes signing their letters of intent to continue their careers in Oxford. Chris Beard and Ole Miss men's basketball were a part of this massive class, bolstering next year's roster with yet another sharpshooter.

Paxton Ivy, a 6-foot-3-inch, 180-pound guard from Rockwall, Texas, was announced on Nov. 12th to be headed to the Sandy and John Black Pavilion for his collegiate career. Ivy personally announced his commitment to Ole Miss on October 5th.

Choosing the Rebels over Pepperdine, Holy Cross and the University of Texas at El Paso, Beard's squad added an always-welcomed shooter.

Ivy to Help Space Craddock Court

Paxton Ivy Signs for Ole Miss | @OleMissMBB/X

While the Rebels are still early in their 2026-2027 campaign, adding yet another shooting talent will pair well with current flamethrower Patton Pinkins. Currently the all-time leader in three-point percentage for Ole Miss, Pinkins has started the new year hot, shooting nearly 73% from long range.

The Texas native brings a perimeter scoring presence to Oxford, with the ability to contribute in multiple areas offensively. During his junior season at Lawrence Academy in Massachusetts, Ivy averaged 13.4 points, six rebounds and four assists per game while shooting 37% from beyond the arc.

Ivy spent his first two seasons at Rockwall-Heath before making the move to Massachusetts for his junior campaign. He has since returned to Rockwall-Heath for his senior season.

Ole Miss general manager Brian Burg praised Ivy's shooting ability, work ethic and competitive mentality in the program's announcement.

"Paxton Ivy is one of the top shooters in the 2027 class out of Texas. His work ethic sets him apart, and he brings a winner's mentality every time he steps on the floor," Burg said. "He puts in the work, competes, and does what it takes to help his team win."

Ivy's decision to join the Rebels came down to his belief in Beard and the direction of the program. The guard cited the coaching staff, winning culture and championship aspirations as major factors in his decision.

"The reason I chose Ole Miss is because I believe in the coaching staff, the winning culture, and the vision they have for building something special," Ivy said.

Ivy becomes part of Beard's 2027 recruiting class as the Rebels continue to build toward the future of the program. His perimeter shooting could provide an important offensive dimension as Ole Miss looks to add talent and depth to its backcourt.

With Ivy now officially signed, the Rebels have secured another commitment for the future of Ole Miss basketball.

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