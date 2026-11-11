One Word for Each Ole Miss Star as Rebels Roll Past Southeastern Louisiana

The Ole Miss men's basketball team continued its great start to the season on Tuesday, toppling Southeastern Louisiana, 91-51, at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion. Building upon its preestablished strong defensive style, the Rebels' showing was highlighted again by the suffocating style of a Chris Beard-led team.

Ole Miss looked incredibly cohesive despite how early in the year it is. With a transfer-dominated roster, the Rebels already seem to know each other's strengths, which aligns with their fast start. On the heels of a disappointing 2025-2026 campaign, Ole Miss looks more prepared throughout its ranks for a push for a March Madness bid.

Playing yet again with Beard's signature intensity, the Rebels continue to excel physically, and they ran the Lions out of the Pavilion. Ole Miss fought its way out of a small deficit early, and once it grabbed the lead, it never looked back.

Here is one word for each of the Rebels double-digit scorers after the win over Southeastern Louisiana.

Budd Clark - Leader

Mar 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Adam Clark (0) takes a shot against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seton Hall transfer Budd Clark was recently described by Beard as a "Philly guard," and there could not have been a better description from the Rebels' coach. Reaching 500 career assists last time out against Central Arkansas, Clark has changed how Ole Miss performs night in and night out.

Clark led scoring tonight for Ole Miss, accumulating 23 points on an efficient 10-of-13 from the field. Adding three rebounds and assists, respectively, the 5-foot-10 point guard has transformed Beard's team since opening night.

In just three games, Clark has displayed that he can be the leader the Rebels need, and while making everyone around him better, Ole Miss is in for a great year behind the best from the City of Brotherly Love.

Santiago Trouet - Anchor

Adding much-needed height in the frontcourt in Oxford, Santiago Trouet has been a revelation for the Rebels through three games. Trouet had his best showing of the three, providing Ole Miss with an anchor on both ends of the court all night long.

Compiling 12 points and 7 rebounds, Trouet was the Rebels' ultimate catalyst against Southeastern Louisiana. Ole Miss looks much stronger on the glass this season, despite the small sample size. The 6-foot-11 Trouet pairs well with fellow newcomers Roman Sielupa and Christian Brown to form a three-headed monster in the forward rotation.

With each of Beard's frontcourt options presenting a different profile, Trouet seems to be the most fluid center the Rebels have, and with former national champion Micah Handlogten looming amid his eligibility fight, Ole Miss can only get better at the position as the team gains more experience playing together.

Corey Stephenson - Sparkplug

Nov 8, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Florida International Panthers forward Corey Stephenson (3) dunks the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Rebels are still waiting for a decision on Handlogten's eligibility, the program secured a real star in Corey Stephenson, despite initial eligibility questions of his own. The embodiment of a microwave scorer, Stephenson can turn even the most mundane plays into showstopping highlights.

Stephenson totaled 12 points, four rebounds and an assist while adding three steals to load the stat sheet. The Florida International transfer guard has certainly secured his spot in the Rebels' starting rotation this year, as the late portal get for Beard may be his best decision ahead of the 2026-2027 season.

Ilias Kamardine - Playmaker

In his first season stateside last year, Ilias Kamardine had to play outside his usual style amid Ole Miss' all-around struggles. Performing well below expectations in Oxford, Kamardine entered the new campaign surrounded by a roster that, on paper, should have let him play his way.

Kamardine put it all together against the Lions, delivering his first strong showing of the season.

Kamardine notched 12 points and a massive seven assists, completely controlling the pace of Ole Miss' offense on the night. Finally being able to play his pass-first style, Kamardine is thriving while surrounded by the scoring capabilities of Stephenson, Budd Clark and Patton Pinkins.

Christian Brown - Stalwart

Dec 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; James Madison Dukes forward Christian Brown (0) shoots in the second half as Arkansas Razorbacks guard D.J. Wagner (21) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 103-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming to Ole Miss following his freshman season at James Madison, Christian Brown has impressed early in his tenure in Oxford. Standing 6-foot-8 and weighing 240 pounds, the Rebels' frontcourt gains an immense physical presence when Brown is on the hardwood.

Brown's greatest strength lies in his fearlessness in the paint, as the sophomore forward did not shy away whenever given a shot to impose himself at the rim. Brown added 11 points tonight, pairing well at the center position with Trouet. Brown posted a posterizing dunk in the final minutes of the first half, further solidifying his impact as he helped seal the game early for the Rebels.

What's Next?

The Rebels have one more tune up game next Tuesday, November 17th, ahead of their first headline showdown with Clemson on November 23rd.

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