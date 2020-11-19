Devontae Shuler Named Second-Team Preseason All-SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Ole Miss Athletics) – For the second consecutive season, Ole Miss guard Devontae Shuler has been named Preseason All-SEC by the conference coaches.

After ranking fifth in the SEC in steals (1.7 per game) and assist/turnover ratio (1.7) a season ago, one of only two players conference-wide to finish top five in both categories, Shuler was tabbed Second Team All-SEC heading into his senior season.



Shuler, the only fourth-year senior on the team, is the Rebels' leading returning scorer (11.7 ppg) following the graduation of First Team All-SEC honoree Breein Tyree (19.7 ppg).

Along with pacing Ole Miss in steals on the defensive end of the court, he also produced a team-best 3.3 assists per game. The Irmo, South Carolina, native put together five 20-point games throughout the 2019-20 season, including a career-high 28 points at LSU (Feb. 1).



Playing in 97 games as a Rebel, Shuler has racked up 907 points as he nears the milestone of 1,000 career points. With 142 steals over the past three seasons, he already ranks 10th in school history on the career steals list.



Shuler and the Rebels tip off the 2020-21 season by hosting the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic (Nov. 25-27). Ole Miss begins the tournament against Central Arkansas (Nov. 25) with an afternoon matchup (1 p.m. CT) on SEC Network+.



More From The Grove Report:

Breaking Down Lane Kiffin's Clipboard Toss: How High Did it Go? How Fast Did He Run?

Ole Miss Head Coach Kermit Davis Tests Positive for COVID-19, Could Miss Games

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.