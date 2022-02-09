How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Plays Host to Alabama

The Rebels are looking to bounce back from an overtime loss to Florida on Saturday.

The Rebels fell to Florida over the weekend and dropped to 3-7 in conference play and 12-11 overall this season. Ole Miss has some ground to make up if it wants to reach the postseason, and it is looking to start down that road on Wednesday.

Jarkel Joiner returned to the floor for Kermit Davis' squad against Florida after a back injury had him sidelined since Jan. 8.

"The team played with unbelievable effort [against Florida]," Davis said. "The competitive nature was fantastic. I'm so proud of Jarkel. He still had some rust, but it's going to take some time. As far as his back, he felt good. It's going to take him a week or so to get back into playing shape."

Davis met with media members of the media on Tuesday and discussed his team's upcoming challenge of corralling a talented Crimson Tide team.

"Alabama leads our league in free throw attempts and threes attempted," Davis said. "We've got to be good with ball security and rebound the ball well, but we've got to go score some points."

Here's how to watch Ole Miss and Alabama on Wednesday night.

Game Information: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Alabama (14-9, 4-6 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (12-11, 3-7 SEC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.

Television: SEC Network (Play-by-Play: Mike Morgan, Color: Jon Sundvold)

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (93.7 FM locally) (Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: John Stroud)

Money Line (via SI Sportsbook): Alabama-300, Ole Miss +200

Projected Spread (via SI Sportsbook): Alabama -5.5, Ole Miss +5.5

