How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Travels to Face South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Ole Miss Rebels have gotten off to a rough start in SEC play, and they are still seeking their first conference win when they face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday night.
The Rebels currently sit at 8-9 overall on the year and 0-5 in conference play. Last time out, Ole Miss fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 62-58 at home after a collapse down the stretch. South Carolina also sits at 8-9 overall this season and holds a 1-3 mark in conference play.
Here is how to watch and listen to the Rebels and Gamecocks on Tuesday evening.
LOCATION/TIME
Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
When: 5:30 p.m. CT
ON THE AIR
Television/Online: SEC Network
Play-by-Play: Mike Morgan
Color: Daymeon Fishback
OLE MISS RADIO
Play-by-Play: David Kellum
Color: Marc Dukes
LIST OF OLE MISS RADIO NETWORK STATIONS
Amory, Miss. -- 1580 AM
Batesville/Senatobia, Miss. -- 93.7 FM
Brookhaven, Miss. -- 92.1 FM
Columbus, Miss. -- 103.1 FM
Corinth, Miss. -- 94.3 FM
Greenwood, Miss. -- 99.1 FM
Hattiesburg, Miss. -- 97.3 FM
Hazelhurst, Miss. -- 92.9 FM
Jackson, Miss. -- 97.3 FM
Laurel, Miss. -- 99.3 FM
Lexington, Tenn. -- 99.3 FM
Louisville, Miss. -- 107.1 FM
McComb, Miss. -- 93.5 FM
Memphis, Tenn. -- 560 AM
Meridian, Miss -- 103.3 FM
Natchez, Miss. -- 97.3 FM
Ocean Springs, Miss. -- 103.1 FM
Oxford, Miss. -- 105.1 FM
Philadelphia, Miss. -- 1490 AM
Prentiss, Miss. -- 98.3 FM
Tupelo, Miss. -- 102.9 FM
Vicksburg, Miss. -- 1490 AM
Water Valley, Miss. -- 105.5 FM
Waynesboro, Miss. -- 990 AM
Yazoo City, Miss. -- 107.1 FM
Nationwide -- Sirius XM
Online -- OleMissSports.com
Mobile -- Ole Miss Sports App
