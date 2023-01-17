Skip to main content

How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Travels to Face South Carolina

The Rebels are still in search of their first win in conference play.

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Ole Miss Rebels have gotten off to a rough start in SEC play, and they are still seeking their first conference win when they face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday night.

The Rebels currently sit at 8-9 overall on the year and 0-5 in conference play. Last time out, Ole Miss fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 62-58 at home after a collapse down the stretch. South Carolina also sits at 8-9 overall this season and holds a 1-3 mark in conference play.

Here is how to watch and listen to the Rebels and Gamecocks on Tuesday evening.

LOCATION/TIME

Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.

When: 5:30 p.m. CT

ON THE AIR

Television/Online: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Mike Morgan

Color: Daymeon Fishback

OLE MISS RADIO

Play-by-Play: David Kellum

Color: Marc Dukes

LIST OF OLE MISS RADIO NETWORK STATIONS

Amory, Miss. -- 1580 AM

Batesville/Senatobia, Miss. -- 93.7 FM

Brookhaven, Miss. -- 92.1 FM

Columbus, Miss. -- 103.1 FM

Corinth, Miss. -- 94.3 FM

Greenwood, Miss. -- 99.1 FM

Hattiesburg, Miss. -- 97.3 FM

Hazelhurst, Miss. -- 92.9 FM

Jackson, Miss. -- 97.3 FM

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Laurel, Miss. -- 99.3 FM

Lexington, Tenn. -- 99.3 FM

Louisville, Miss. -- 107.1 FM

McComb, Miss. -- 93.5 FM

Memphis, Tenn. -- 560 AM

Meridian, Miss -- 103.3 FM

Natchez, Miss. -- 97.3 FM

Ocean Springs, Miss. -- 103.1 FM

Oxford, Miss. -- 105.1 FM

Philadelphia, Miss. -- 1490 AM

Prentiss, Miss. -- 98.3 FM

Tupelo, Miss. -- 102.9 FM

Vicksburg, Miss. -- 1490 AM

Water Valley, Miss. -- 105.5 FM

Waynesboro, Miss. -- 990 AM

Yazoo City, Miss. -- 107.1 FM

Nationwide -- Sirius XM

Online -- OleMissSports.com

Mobile -- Ole Miss Sports App

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.

USATSI_19789080
Basketball

How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Travels to Face South Carolina

By John Macon Gillespie
Pete_Golding
Football

Looking Back at Previous Defenses Run by New Ole Miss DC Pete Golding

By Ben King
Ole Miss Rebels Helmet
Recruiting

Alabama DB Lewis Names Ole Miss to Top Schools

By The Grove Report Staff
USATSI_16072161
Baseball

Ole Miss' Freshman Class Listed in Top 10 by D1Baseball

By John Macon Gillespie
Kyndrich_Breedlove
Football

Former Rebel Kyndrich Breedlove Announces Commitment to Colorado

By The Grove Report Staff
Dawson_Knox_Wildcard
Football

WATCH: Ex Ole Miss Rebels TE Dawson Knox Makes Incredible One-Handed TD Catch

By Ben King
USATSI_13531510
Football

Pete Golding Officially Announced as Ole Miss Rebels Defensive Coordinator

By John Macon Gillespie
DK_Metclaf_Playoff
Football

WATCH: Ex Ole Miss WR DK Metcalf Wild Card With 50-Yard TD Catch

By Ben King