How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Travels to Face South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Ole Miss Rebels have gotten off to a rough start in SEC play, and they are still seeking their first conference win when they face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday night.

The Rebels currently sit at 8-9 overall on the year and 0-5 in conference play. Last time out, Ole Miss fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 62-58 at home after a collapse down the stretch. South Carolina also sits at 8-9 overall this season and holds a 1-3 mark in conference play.

Here is how to watch and listen to the Rebels and Gamecocks on Tuesday evening.

LOCATION/TIME

Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.

When: 5:30 p.m. CT

ON THE AIR

Television/Online: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Mike Morgan

Color: Daymeon Fishback

OLE MISS RADIO

Play-by-Play: David Kellum

Color: Marc Dukes

LIST OF OLE MISS RADIO NETWORK STATIONS

Amory, Miss. -- 1580 AM

Batesville/Senatobia, Miss. -- 93.7 FM

Brookhaven, Miss. -- 92.1 FM

Columbus, Miss. -- 103.1 FM

Corinth, Miss. -- 94.3 FM

Greenwood, Miss. -- 99.1 FM

Hattiesburg, Miss. -- 97.3 FM

Hazelhurst, Miss. -- 92.9 FM

Jackson, Miss. -- 97.3 FM

Laurel, Miss. -- 99.3 FM

Lexington, Tenn. -- 99.3 FM

Louisville, Miss. -- 107.1 FM

McComb, Miss. -- 93.5 FM

Memphis, Tenn. -- 560 AM

Meridian, Miss -- 103.3 FM

Natchez, Miss. -- 97.3 FM

Ocean Springs, Miss. -- 103.1 FM

Oxford, Miss. -- 105.1 FM

Philadelphia, Miss. -- 1490 AM

Prentiss, Miss. -- 98.3 FM

Tupelo, Miss. -- 102.9 FM

Vicksburg, Miss. -- 1490 AM

Water Valley, Miss. -- 105.5 FM

Waynesboro, Miss. -- 990 AM

Yazoo City, Miss. -- 107.1 FM

Nationwide -- Sirius XM

Online -- OleMissSports.com

Mobile -- Ole Miss Sports App

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.