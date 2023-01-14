Ole Miss Loses Second Half Lead, Remains Winless in SEC Play

OXFORD, Miss. -- Another game, another late lead lost for the Ole Miss Rebels as they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 62-58 at the SJB Pavilion on Saturday.

The Rebels led late in the second half despite the absence of Daeshun Ruffin (illness) and Malique Ewin (personal) in the game, but Kermit Davis' team could not stop a late-game explosion from Georgia's Kario Oquendo who scored 15 points in the second half.

On the Rebels' side, Matthew Murrell led in scoring with 13 points followed by Amaree Abram with 12. As a team, Ole Miss shot 42 percent from the field and 16 percent from three compared to Georgia's percentages of 36 and 32, respectively.

With the loss, Ole Miss drops to 8-9 overall, falls below the .500 mark, and is now 0-5 in conference play. The Rebels will next take the floor on Tuesday when they travel to Columbia, S.C., to face the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Tip-off between Ole Miss and South Carolina is set for 5:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

