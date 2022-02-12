How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Travels to Missouri

The Rebels are looking to bounce back from a loss to Alabama on Saturday.

Ole Miss basketball is looking to rebound from a loss to Alabama when it travels to Missouri on Saturday night.

The Rebels are 12-12 overall and 3-8 in SEC play, and although the Rebels' Jarkel Joiner led both Ole Miss and the Crimson Tide in scoring with 33 points on Wednesday, Alabama shot over 63 percent from beyond the arc, making 14-of-22 threes in the win. Jaden Shackelford led the way for the Tide with 30 points, going 8-of-13 from three.

"That was the kind of team we saw beat Gonzaga," Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said. "The guards were just a little too good for us tonight."

Ole Miss led by 11 points in the first half before that trend reversed, and Alabama held an 11-point lead at the intermission. Davis stated after the game that his offense played well, shooting over 42 percent from three, but it couldn't slow down the Crimson Tide's offensive attack.

The Rebels will look to bounce back from this performance in Columbia on Saturday. Here's how to watch the Rebels and the Tigers.

Game Information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Ole Miss (12-11, 3-8 SEC) vs. Missouri (9-14, 3-7 SEC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Mo.

Television: SEC Network (Play-by-Play: Mike Morgan, Color: Joe Kleine)

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (93.7 FM locally) (Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: John Stroud)

SiriusXM: Channel 385 (975 on the app)

Money Line (via SI Sportsbook): Missouri -118, Ole Miss -110

Projected Spread (via SI Sportsbook): Missouri PK, Ole Miss PK

