How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Faces No. 18 Tennessee

The Rebels return to the hardwood on Wednesday night to face a nationally-ranked Volunteers team.

After its SEC opener was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Florida program, Ole Miss will begin conference play tonight against No. 18 Tennessee.

The Rebels have their own issues with COVID, head coach Kermit Davis announced on Tuesday. Ole Miss had two players enter virus protocol prior to his press conference on Tuesday, and guard Jarkel Joiner is questionable for tonight's game due to a lower back injury.

With a limited roster and not having played since a 75-73 loss to Samford on Dec. 21, the Rebels are thrown into the fire early in its conference slate facing the Volunteers on the road. Ole Miss is currently 8-4 on the season and comes into the game as a heavy underdog to the Volunteers. Tennessee's last outing, its conference opener against Alabama, resulted in a 73-68 loss to the Crimson Tide. Prior to that game, Tennessee knocked off No. 6 Arizona at home by a final score of 77-73.

Ole Miss also announced its uniform combination on Wednesday afternoon.

Here's how to watch the Rebels and Volunteers on Wednesday night.

Game Information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Ole Miss (8-4) vs. Tennessee (9-3, 0-1 SEC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tenn.

Television: SEC Network (Play-by-Play: Mike Morgan, Color: Jon Sundvold)

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (93.7 FM locally) (Play-by-Play: David Kellum)

Money Line (via SI Sportsbook): Tennessee -2000, Ole Miss +900

Projected Spread (via SI Sportsbook): Tennessee -17, Ole Miss +17

