Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022

    How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Faces No. 18 Tennessee

    The Rebels return to the hardwood on Wednesday night to face a nationally-ranked Volunteers team.

    After its SEC opener was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Florida program, Ole Miss will begin conference play tonight against No. 18 Tennessee.

    The Rebels have their own issues with COVID, head coach Kermit Davis announced on Tuesday. Ole Miss had two players enter virus protocol prior to his press conference on Tuesday, and guard Jarkel Joiner is questionable for tonight's game due to a lower back injury.

    With a limited roster and not having played since a 75-73 loss to Samford on Dec. 21, the Rebels are thrown into the fire early in its conference slate facing the Volunteers on the road. Ole Miss is currently 8-4 on the season and comes into the game as a heavy underdog to the Volunteers. Tennessee's last outing, its conference opener against Alabama, resulted in a 73-68 loss to the Crimson Tide. Prior to that game, Tennessee knocked off No. 6 Arizona at home by a final score of 77-73.

    Ole Miss also announced its uniform combination on Wednesday afternoon.

    Here's how to watch the Rebels and Volunteers on Wednesday night.

    Game Information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers

    Current Records: Ole Miss (8-4) vs. Tennessee (9-3, 0-1 SEC)

    Recommended for You

    Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. CT

    Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tenn.

    Television: SEC Network (Play-by-Play: Mike Morgan, Color: Jon Sundvold)

    Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (93.7 FM locally) (Play-by-Play: David Kellum)

    Money Line (via SI Sportsbook): Tennessee -2000, Ole Miss +900

    Projected Spread (via SI Sportsbook): Tennessee -17, Ole Miss +17

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

    USATSI_17365312
    Basketball

    How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Faces No. 18 Tennessee

    11 minutes ago
    Matt Corral and Lane Kiffin
    Football

    Kiffin's Crossroads: Can Ole Miss Keep Momentum in Midst of Departures?

    1 hour ago
    gettyimages-1235166277-594x594
    Football

    Texas A&M ‘Zeroing In’ on Ole Miss Defensive Coordinator Durkin

    3 hours ago
    00047_123021_Sugar Bowl_00620
    Football

    Through the Lens: Ole Miss Makes Bittersweet Memories at Allstate Sugar Bowl

    20 hours ago
    Screen_Shot_2020_07_09_at_3.36.02_PM
    Football

    Ole Miss Football General Manager Expected to Leave Oxford for Athletes First

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17012208
    Football

    Ole Miss Wide Receiver Jadon Jackson Enters Transfer Portal

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17364528
    Basketball

    Rebels Battling COVID, Injuries Prior to Matchup With Tennessee

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_13507913
    Football

    Column: Plumlee's Athleticism and Confidence Can Pay Off in Transfer Portal

    Jan 4, 2022