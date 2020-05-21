The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Other Sports

Inside One Coach's Pitch to Reconstruct the Basketball Calendar

Nate Gabler

Everything is changing. Everything is fluid. Everything may never be the same again... but does that have to be a bad thing? 

COVID-19 has changed the sports landscape and thus the college sports landscape. For now, these changes are scary. We don't know for certain if we will start the college football season on time. We don't know if changes to the academic calendars at many schools nationwide will thus shift the athletics calendars.

But would a change to the athletics calendar be all that bad? Some coaches have been advocating for a change since before coronavirus was even remotely a concern. 

Ole Miss women's basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin is one of those coaches. She wants to overhaul the basketball calendar. To her, it has much more to do with a passion for the game than it does with a novel virus that we may never see in the next few decades:

"These kids don't miss basketball. You watch the (Michael Jordan) documentary. MJ and those guys, they loved basketball. They loved it," McPhee-McCuin said. "The love of the game, do we see it? Do we really see the love of the game anymore? I don't know if we are."

Do kids now not have the same passion for the game of basketball as Jordan? Maybe. Do kids now not have the same work ethic as Jordan? Maybe. Maybe not. 

But what we know for sure is kids now have been put on a completely different trajectory than they were two decades prior. AAU basketball starts at such a young age for top recruits. Oftentimes, that means weekends of five or six games in two or three days. 

When you hit college, athletes are nearly on campus year round. It's hard to not get burnt out. From a younger age the stress starts, says Ole Miss sports psychologist Dr. Josie Nicholson. The brain doesn't process that childhood stress until one is 18- to 22-years-old. Any trauma or stress from before will often bubble up during the college years. 

Does the college basketball calendar create a healthy environment for these kids to process that stress? McPhee-McCuin doesn't believe so.

So what is her plan? 

“Do you really need 13 non-conference games?” McPhee-McCuin questioned. “After (winter) finals, we should just be able to jump right into it and start the season. Maybe we don’t have a March Madness, maybe it’s May Madness. I think you could fit a season into a semester. Even if you wanted to do all 36 games, I think you could fit a season into one semester if you start early January.”

In her world, the 30-game regular season would be cut to 24. If you make it all the way to the championship, you'd be playing 30 games instead of 36. That six "missing" games would come from the non-conference slate, taking it from 13 down to seven. 

The conference slate would remain as normal except played at a later date. Instead of starting the regular season in early November, non-conference play would begin in early January, theoretically pushing everything back about six weeks. Yes, in this plan, March Madness would now be May Madness. 

He plan doesn't even just involve the playing calendar. McPhee-McCuin would revamp the summers as well.

She jokes that she's almost enjoyed this coronavirus break. Not actually, but she's seen some good in it.

Just two weeks ago, following finals, she gave the Ole Miss team an option to skip their standard, weekly zoom meeting. In the group text, she sent an anonymous poll – 'do you want to meet this week or take some time off?'

It was a unanimous yes. And it surprised her.

“If they were on campus, they wouldn’t want that," McPhee-McCuin said. "We have forced ourselves to believe that they need this time (on campus). No they don’t. Why didn’t they need it before? They need to time to debrief and for their bodies to heal. They need time to miss it... We wonder why these kids are breaking down and they’re not happy anymore. College should be a fun experience and I don’t think they’re getting that if there’s no break.”

Moving forward, McPhee-McCuin is going to learn from that and give them a break. Regardless of what NCAA norms are, she says she's going to give her players the first summer session off and force them to leave campus. Maybe some will study abroad, others will go see family and others will take a trip. 

Regardless of how they spend that extra off time, when they come back to campus for the second summer semester, she bets they'll be more excited to be back with their teammates playing basketball. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Votes to Approve Voluntary Athletic Activities on Campus

The NCAA Division I Council has voted to approve voluntary athletics activities on campus to begin June 1.

Nate Gabler

How the Ole Miss Academic Support Staff is Aiding Student-Athletes While Off-Campus

Ole Miss student-athletes posted near the top of the nation in academic scores in the latest release of the NCAA's APR scores. How are they performing so well while doing classes virtually and away from their usual support staff?

Nate Gabler

How an Altered Ole Miss Academic Calendar Could Impact Athletics

Schools around the country are beginning to tweak their fall academic calendar to prepare for a potential second spike of the Coronavirus. If Ole Miss goes in a similar manner, how would this impact the football, baseball and basketball schedule.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Athletics Shatter Their Personal APR Record for Academic Performance

Ole Miss Athletics continues to soar in the classroom, breaking the department record for highest APR score yet again with a multi-year average of 991 in the annual APR release by the NCAA on Tuesday.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Legend “Gentle” Ben Williams Passes Away

Ole Miss lost one of the university’s groundbreaking students and iconic football players with the passing of Robert Jerry “Ben” Williams, Jr. on Monday of natural causes.

Nate Gabler

Baylor Opens as Slight Vegas Favorite over Ole Miss in Season Debut

Ole Miss football will be a slight underdog when they take the field against Baylor to open the season in Houston.

Nate Gabler

Coaches in Masks May be the New Normal When Football Returns

Programs around the country, including Ole Miss Football, are making preparations for a potential return to some sort of football in early June. It's just going to look very, very different.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Schedules Home and Home with USC

The first leg of a home-and-home meeting with USC will be just the third time Ole Miss has ever played in California.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Basketball to Host Memphis at The Pavilion in December

Ole Miss basketball is slowly rolling out their non-conference schedule for the 2020-21 season. Highlighting the slate so far is a December meeting with Memphis.

Nate Gabler

Highlights and Breakdown: Ole Miss Football Commit Bralon Brown

Ole Miss football's top rated commitment for the recruiting class of 2021 comes in the hands of Bralon Brown, a receiver out of Florida. See what he can do.

Nate Gabler