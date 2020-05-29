The Grove Report
It's Easier Than Ever for Graduate Transfers in the SEC

Nate Gabler

With a new set of regulations passed on Thursday by the Southeastern Conference, it'll be easier than ever before to enroll as a graduate transfer at SEC universities.

During the final day of the virtual spring meetings, SEC presidents approved a proposal relaxing admissions regulations for graduate transfers. Instead of being required to enroll in graduate school at his or her new school, under new legislation grad transfers will be allowed to simply pursue a second undergraduate degree. 

The original proposal, pushed by administration at Arkansas, South Carolina and Missouri, was obtained by Sports Illustrated and laid out the details of the now passed proposal. 

Under new regulations, this allows yet another avenue for programs to land graduate transfers, something that's been a hot topic at Ole Miss over past months.

Just in the men's basketball program alone, Ole Miss landed two massive names in the grad transfer department in ASU forward Romello White and Rider wing Dimencio Vaughn. Both White and Vaughn will likely start for the Rebels this upcoming season. 

The latest decision by the SEC goes hand in hand with the policy from the NCAA, which made changes to their transfer legislation back in April.

Any momentum for the passing of a one-time transfer waiver seems to have died, at least for the immediate future. However, leagues and the NCAA seem to be lifting regulations on graduate transfers as a way to put a bandaid on one-time waiver proposals that are likely to pass in subsequent years.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

