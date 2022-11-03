Ole Miss Rebels Forwards Jaemyn Brakefield, Jayveous McKinnis Are Confident in Freshman Teammate Ewin

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels’ men’s basketball team defeated West Georgia on Tuesday in their preseason exhibition game 91-62 at the SJB Pavilion.

The Rebels' first game of the season is at home against the Alcorn State Braves on Monday, Nov. 7, at 8:00 p.m. CT. The Rebels finished last season with a 16-12 record.

Senior forward Robert Allen and sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin are both returning from knee injuries sustained during last season. Senior transfer forward Jayveous McKinnis played his last four seasons at Jackson State where he ranks second all-time in rebounds and third in blocked shots. Jaemyn Brakefield is entering his junior year and is ready to establish himself as a leader.

This roster is deep, and they plan to make some noise in the SEC after getting several key players back from injury, welcoming in some talented transfers and freshmen, and having players embracing leadership roles.

Freshman forward Malique Ewin is unknown to most Rebel fans, but he will soon grab their attention with his lengthy 6’10’’ and 220-pound frame. Ewin moves fluidly for his size, has a ridiculous amount of untapped potential, and he has already caught the eyes of his teammates in practice.

“He is a wonderful talent, and he’s never even played a college game in his career,” Brakefield said.

McKinnis also had high praise for the young forward.

“The stuff I have seen him do in practice, once he gets going, he can definitely put it into game action,” McKinnis said.

It is important to have teammates that uplift each other and also embrace their own roles, something that McKinnis is gathering entering this season.

“I don’t take any team for granted,” McKinnis said. “I take every game seriously. Whether I am starting or coming off the bench, I just try to bring energy to the team.”

It will be interesting to see how this Rebels’ team can separate themselves from last year, and it all starts with the leadership in this locker room.

“As a leader, I am just trying to focus on each day as its own,” Brakefield said. “I really am growing because I know my teammates and coaching staff have trust in me.”

