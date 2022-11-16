OBSERVATIONS: Ole Miss Rebels Take Down Chattanooga 70-58

OXFORD, Miss. – Another game has been added to the Ole Miss Rebels’ win column after defeating the Chattanooga Mocs 70-58 on Tuesday night in the SJB Pavilion.

Chattanooga put up a good fight in the first half. The game was tied at 33 a piece heading into the second half, but the Rebels would outscore the Mocs by 12 in the second half, dropping their record to 1-2.

Junior guard Matthew Murrell put the Rebels on his back. Murrell only took a three-minute breather, logging 37 minutes on Tuesday. He scored a season-high and team-leading 25 points while also chipping in five rebounds, one block and two steals. He was also scorching hot from the behind the arc, splashing in 6-of-10 three pointers.

Freshman guard TJ Caldwell was the only other Rebel to reach double digits in scoring on the night. Caldwell had ten points, four rebounds and two assists off the bench. He shot 4-of-9 from the field and 2-of-5 from deep. The freshman is adapting quickly to the pace of college hoops, averaging 8 PPG this season.

Outside of freshman guard Amaree Ambram who had seven points, no other Rebel eclipsed more than five points. The Rebels dominated on the glass, outrebounding the Mocs 41-28, but they only had 11 offensive rebounds to the Mocs ten. Just like last game, Ole Miss struggled with their decision making, turning the ball over 15 times compared to Chattanooga’s 12.

As a team, the Rebels shot 50 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from long distance, but a disappointing 50 percent from the free throw line. Outside of Murrell’s dominating performance, the Rebels have several areas they would like to improve ahead of their next game against the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks on Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. CT in the SJB Pavilion.

