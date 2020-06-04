The Grove Report
Offseason Bracketology Pegs Ole Miss in the 2021 NCAA Tournament Field

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss may technically make back-to-back NCAA Tournaments.

**(shrugs at a bad joke)**

ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his first bracketology for the 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament on Wednesday. While admittedly early and premature, Ole Miss is pegged as a No. 10 seed for the upcoming tournament. 

Ole Miss make the 2019 NCAA Tournament as a No. 8 seed. At 15-17 and 6-12 in SEC play this past season, the Rebels would not have made the field if the tournament were played. Of course, it was cancelled amid the initial outbreak of COVID-19. 

Screen Shot 2020-06-04 at 8.51.18 AM
Via. ESPN Bracketology

Under Lunaradi's initial predictions for 2021, Ole Miss would be slotted as a No. 10 seed playing No. 7 Stanford in the Midwest Region. 

There's plenty of optimism to believe that the 2020-21 Rebels will be considerably better than the team one year ago. Devontae Shuler is officially back after testing the NBA waters and the team has upgraded at just about every spot with some grad transfers and one highly recruited freshman. 

Ole Miss added two fantastic grad transfers that will likely start from day one for the Rebels with ASU's Romello White and Rider's Demincio Vaughn. They also add to last year's team Matthew Murrell, the nation's No. 38 overall recruit, and Jarkel Joiner, an Oxford High graduate who transferred to Ole Miss one season ago and sat out.

