Skip to main content

Ole Miss No Match For Crimson Tide Offense, Falls 97-83

The Rebels shot it well on Wednesday night, but Alabama shot lights-out.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss ran into a buzzsaw on Wednesday night in a 97-83 loss to Alabama at the SJB Pavilion.

Although the Rebels' Jarkel Joiner led both teams in scoring with 33 points, Alabama shot over 63 percent from beyond the arc, making 14-of-22 threes in the win. Jaden Shackelford led the way for the Tide with 30 points, going 8-of-13 from three.

"That was the kind of team we saw beat Gonzaga," Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said. "The guards were just a little too good for us tonight."

1+au7FfzTNG4G1yzadraIw
oEuNGJ+jRRqxy4u6NktwNA
fiZIpe6HTOSiIz%4G8gdGg
MGRwgFrdSzmbSKxk87qa8A
WUAyy8+VR8mwGujBNrofKw

Ole Miss led by 11 points in the first half before that trend reversed, and Alabama held an 11-point lead at the intermission. Davis stated after the game that his offense played well, shooting over 42 percent from three, but it couldn't slow down the Crimson Tide's offensive attack.

Read More

"We're up 11 or 12 at one time, and we just couldn't guard them or keep them out of the paint," Davis said. "It's just one of those things tonight--they got comfortable and got in a rhythm."

J.D. Davison was second on the team in scoring for Alabama with 18 points. Matthew Murrell had 15, and Nysier Brooks had 10 for the Rebels.

The loss on Wednesday drops Ole Miss down to 12-12 overall and 3-8 in conference play. The Rebels will return to action on Saturday when they travel to face Missouri who knocked off Ole Miss in Oxford earlier this year. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

fiZIpe6HTOSiIz%4G8gdGg
Basketball

Ole Miss No Match For Crimson Tide Offense, Falls 97-83

53 seconds ago
Matt Corral
Football

Ole Miss Pro Day Scheduled For March 24

6 hours ago
Jarkel Joiner 17
Basketball

How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Plays Host to Alabama

8 hours ago
podcast
Football

The Grove Report Podcast Discusses Quarterback Competition, Arch Manning

8 hours ago
IMG_6009
Baseball

LOOK: Ole Miss Baseball Holds Uniform Photoshoot on Oxford Square

Feb 8, 2022
Kermit Davis
Basketball

Kermit Davis Discusses Jarkel Joiner, Previews Matchup with Alabama

Feb 8, 2022
USATSI_17582214
Football

From Oxford to the Super Bowl: Ole Miss' Mike Hilton Finds Fit with Cincinnati Bengals

Feb 8, 2022
Angel Baker 19
Basketball

Ole Miss Women Fall to LSU 68-64 at Home

Feb 7, 2022