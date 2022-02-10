Ole Miss No Match For Crimson Tide Offense, Falls 97-83

The Rebels shot it well on Wednesday night, but Alabama shot lights-out.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss ran into a buzzsaw on Wednesday night in a 97-83 loss to Alabama at the SJB Pavilion.

Although the Rebels' Jarkel Joiner led both teams in scoring with 33 points, Alabama shot over 63 percent from beyond the arc, making 14-of-22 threes in the win. Jaden Shackelford led the way for the Tide with 30 points, going 8-of-13 from three.

"That was the kind of team we saw beat Gonzaga," Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said. "The guards were just a little too good for us tonight."

Ole Miss led by 11 points in the first half before that trend reversed, and Alabama held an 11-point lead at the intermission. Davis stated after the game that his offense played well, shooting over 42 percent from three, but it couldn't slow down the Crimson Tide's offensive attack.

"We're up 11 or 12 at one time, and we just couldn't guard them or keep them out of the paint," Davis said. "It's just one of those things tonight--they got comfortable and got in a rhythm."

J.D. Davison was second on the team in scoring for Alabama with 18 points. Matthew Murrell had 15, and Nysier Brooks had 10 for the Rebels.

The loss on Wednesday drops Ole Miss down to 12-12 overall and 3-8 in conference play. The Rebels will return to action on Saturday when they travel to face Missouri who knocked off Ole Miss in Oxford earlier this year. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

