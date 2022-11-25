Ole Miss Basketball Blows Past Siena, Advances to ESPN Events Invitational Championship

Skip to main content

Ole Miss Basketball Blows Past Siena, Advances to Invitational Championship

The Rebels trailed at halftime on Friday, but they rallied to knock off Siena by double digits in the ESPN Events Invitational semifinals.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Following a win over the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday, the Ole Miss Rebels gained another win in the ESPN Events Invitational on Friday, knocking off the Siena Saints 74-62.

The Rebels trailed the Saints at halftime 27-26, but they rallied in a big way in the second half to come away with the blowout win. Amaree Abram led the Rebels in scoring with 19 points followed by Jaemyn Brakefield with 17. Matthew Murrell rounded out Ole Miss' double-digit scorers with 14.

Brakefield had a big play in the game, slamming down a dunk that made its rounds on Twitter.

With the win, Ole Miss improves to 6-0 on the season, and it advances to the championship game of the ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday. The Rebels will face either Oklahoma or Seton Hall in the title game, and tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

