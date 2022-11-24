Ole Miss Handles Stanford in Opening Round of ESPN Events Invitational

KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- The Egg Bowl isn't the only Ole Miss Rebels sporting event taking place on Thursday.

The Ole Miss basketball team picked up a 72-68 win over the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday afternoon in the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational. The Rebels led 29-22 at halftime, and they were led in scoring by Amaree Abram with 26 points. Jaemyn Brakefield was second on the team with 17 points, and Jayveous McKinnis dropped 15 to round out Ole Miss' double-digit scorers.

Abram's 26 points are the most by an Ole Miss freshman since Blake Hinson scored 26 against Mississippi State on Jan. 12, 2019.

As a team, the Rebels shot 50 percent from the floor and 36 percent from three. Abram and Brakefield led the team in threes with two apiece.

With the win, Ole Miss advances to the semifinals of the invitational to face the the Siena Saints who knocked off the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday 80-63. The winner of that game will advance to the championship slate on Sunday.

Tip-off between the Rebels and Saints is set for Friday at 10 a.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.