Ole Miss Basketball Game Eight Opponent Preview: Memphis Tigers

OXFORD, Miss. – College hoops are less than a month underway, and the Rebels are currently in a four-team tie for fifth place in the Southeastern Conference.

As of now, Missouri and Auburn are leading the pack at the top of the conference with 8-0 records. Both teams are off to a good start this year, but the Rebels and the rest of the conference are not far behind. No team in the SEC has played a conference opponent yet, and until they do, the race for top seed will be tight.

The Rebels are 6-1 this season, and they can bring their win total to seven if they handle business on the road tonight against the Memphis Tigers.

Here is a preview of what the Rebels can expect from Saturday's matchup against the Tigers.

Memphis Tigers

2022 Record: 5-2

Head Coach: Penny Hardaway (fifth season)

Hardaway holds a record of 84-43 and has brought four-consecutive 20-win seasons to the program since being hired in 2018.

Leaders

Guard: Kendric Davis

Senior guard Kendric Davis averaged 19.4 PPG, 4.4 APG, and 3.8 RPG in 2021. He also shot 43.9 percent from the field, 37.2 percent from deep, and 86.8 percent from the free throw line.

Through seven games this season, Davis is averaging 19.3 PPG, 5.3 APG, and 3.7 RPG. He is shooting 43 percent from the field, 36.1 percent from the three-point line, and 85.7 percent from the charity stripe.

Forward: Deandre Williams

Senior forward Deandre Williams averaged 11.1 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 1.7 APG in 2021. He shot an efficient 56.4 percent from the field, but his 30 percent from behind the arc and 69.3 percent from the free throw line were much less impressive.

This season, Williams’ statistics have improved all across the board. He is averaging 13.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 2.1 APG. He is also shooting 60.7 percent from the field, and a much more respectable 36.4 percent from distance and 78.9 percent from the charity stripe.

Players to watch

Forward: Chandler Lawson

Senior forward Chandler Lawson did not have much of a role for the Tigers in 2021 as he only averaged 8.3 MPG and 1.6 PPG.

Lawson has received significantly more playing time this year. He is averaging 5.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG, and 0.7 APG. While these numbers do not jump of the stat sheet, he has had two games with eight points and eight rebounds. Controlling the glass has been a weakness for the Rebels, so they should keep a body on Lawson.

Guard: Keonte Kennedy

Senior guard Keonte Kennedy averaged 14.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 1.8 SPG in 33.2 MPG last season.

This year, Kennedy is only getting 21.1 MPG, and his averages have dropped to 8 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 0.7 SPG. Similar to Lawson, Kennedy is not the biggest threat on the court, but his statistics last year prove he is a capable scorer and above average defender.

Unlike Ole Miss, Memphis has a lot of players that have played multiple seasons together. The Rebels need to care of the basketball so the Tigers cannot control the game.

