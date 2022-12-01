Ole Miss Freshman Guard Amaree Abram Is Flying Under The Radar

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels’ men’s basketball team has showed a lot of promise and untapped potential through its first seven games.

The Rebels are currently 6-1 with their only loss coming to the Oklahoma Sooners. The game was decided by just four points, and the Rebels were leading 34-32 at halftime. Despite the disappointing loss, there was one player that stood out for the Rebels, and he has been flying under the radar all season.

That player is freshman guard Amaree Abram.

A Texas native, Abram was a four-star point guard coming out of Southern California Academy, and he was ranked as the No. 20 point guard in the nation by ESPN 100. He averaged 16 PPG and 7 APG as a senior in high school.

He is now averaging 12.9 PPG, 2.4 RPG, and 2.7 APG in his first year with the Rebels. He is shooting 54.7 percent from the field, 55 percent from deep, and 90 percent from the charity stripe. While his first few games were a little rocky, he is transitioning quickly to the faster pace of college hoops.

The freshman is currently on a three-game tear, leading the Rebels in scoring in their last three outings.

Abram scored 26 points in 30 minutes versus the Stanford Cardinal. The Rebels won 72-68, and Abram played lights-out. He made 12 of his 18 shot attempts, including going 2-for-2 from behind the arc.

He followed up this performance by scoring 19 points in 26 minutes in the Rebels 74-62 win over the Siena Saints. He finished a perfect 3-for-3 on his threes and 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

And in the Rebels' loss to the Sooners, Abram was the team's leading scorer once again with 17 points. He shot 53.8 percent from the field, dished out five dimes, and was active in the passing lanes with two steals.

Abram’s impressive play has forced Ole Miss Rebels head coach Kermit Davis to give him minutes. The more minutes he gets, the more success the Rebels will have.

