Ole Miss Basketball Releases Full Schedule For 2020-21 Season

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – The Ole Miss men's basketball team found out its complete schedule for the 2020-21 season as the SEC released its conference slate for all 14 teams Friday. Despite the non-conference season and start date getting pushed back, the Rebels are still set to play the traditional 18-game conference gauntlet.



In what has become somewhat routine, Ole Miss begins conference play on the road by heading to Alabama (Dec. 29). The Rebels open SEC action away from home for the eighth time in the past 11 years, including three in a row since the start of the era. Over the past three decades, 21 of the 30 SEC openers have been road contests.



After beginning SEC play away from home, the Rebels welcome a foe from the Yellowhammer State for its first SEC game of 2021 inside The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Auburn makes the trek to Oxford (Jan. 6) to begin the annual home-and-home series between the two programs. Exactly one month later (Feb. 6), Ole Miss heads to Auburn.



The Rebels host South Carolina (Jan. 9), the first of two matchups with the Gamecocks, before heading to Florida (Jan. 12). Ole Miss returns home to face Georgia (Jan. 16) followed by a rivalry matchup at Mississippi State (Jan. 19). After hosting the Texas A & M Aggies (Jan. 23), the Rebels end the first month of the year with back-to-back road contests at Arkansas (Jan. 27) and Georgia (Jan. 30).



Ole Miss begins February with a Groundhogs Day battle versus Tennessee (Feb. 2). Following the completion of the Auburn series, the Rebels host Missouri (Feb. 10). It will be the first time Ole Miss squares off against the Tigers over a 13-day period, making the return trip to Columbia on February 23. In between those matchups, the Rebels head to South Carolina (Feb. 13) before returning home to face LSU (Feb. 17).



The rivalry with MSU concludes on a Saturday in The Pavilion (Feb. 20). After the return trip to Missouri, Ole Miss remains on the road by heading to Vanderbilt (Feb. 27). The Rebels wrap up the regular season by hosting the Kentucky Wildcats on Senior Night (March 2). No games were scheduled the weekend of March 6 to allow a window for makeup games.



The 18-game SEC schedule adds to the non-conference slate, completing the Rebels' schedule at 27 games prior to the SEC Tournament (March 10-14). Sixteen contests will be played at home on Craddock Court, starting with a trio of games as part of the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic (Nov. 25-27).

Full 2020-21 Ole Miss Basketball Schedule:

Nov. 25: Central Arkansas (Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic)

Nov. 26: Jackson State (Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic)

No.v 27: Arkansas State (Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic)

Dec. 5: Memphis

Dec. 12: UNCW

Dec. 16: at MTSU

Dec. 19: at Dayton

Dec. 22: UT Martin

Dec. 29: at Alabama

Jan. 2: Wichita State

Jan. 6: Auburn

Jan. 9: South Carolina

Jan. 12: at Florida

Jan. 16: Georgia

Jan. 19: at Mississippi State

Jan. 23: Texas A & M

Jan. 27: at Arkansas

Jan. 30: Georgia

Feb. 2: Tennessee

Feb. 6: at Auburn

Feb. 10: Missouri

Feb. 13: at South Carolina

Feb. 17: LSU

Feb. 20: Mississippi State

Feb. 23: at Missouri

Feb. 27: at Vanderbilt

Mar. 2: Kentucky

Capacity at The Pavilion is expected to start the season at 25 percent. The attendance plan for 2020-21 Ole Miss basketball games will be announced next week, including tickets, parking, safety regulations, etc. Tipoff times and broadcast information will also be set at a later date.



