SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Monthly Recruiting Roundup: Where Does Ole Miss Stand With the Class of 2021?

Nate Gabler

It was an up and a down month for Ole Miss football recruiting. The Rebels received four commitments during the month, their highest single total monthly of the year. However, they also had two players decommit. 

The Rebels didn't add any SI All-Americans or four-star players this past month, but they did secure commitments from two big pieces within the trenches of each side of the ball and added another key special teamer two add to a piece of the game that this new coaching staff has been emphasizing, even in recruiting. 

(More: Strengthening of Special Teams Clearly a Target in the 2021 Recruiting Class for Ole Miss)

Additionally, the top Ole Miss defensive line target, Tywone Malone, named the Rebels among his top six schools this month. The SI All-American Defensive tackle could be a defensive lynchpin in this class.

So without further ado, let's take a look at how the class is shaping up. You can read more about the individual prospects by clicking on their names.

New Commits in October:

Decommitments in October:

Fifteen Hard Commits For The 2021 Class:

Targets That Recently Committed Elsewhere:

  • Albert Regis (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star DT, Tex.) – Texas A&M

Top Remaining Uncommitted Targets:

  • Tywone Malone (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star DT, N.J.)
  • Markevious Brown (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star CB, Fla.)
  • Quenton Barnes (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star WR, Tenn.)
  • Antonio Harmon (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star WR, Miss.)
  • Alton McCaskill (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star RB, Tex.)
  • Jarquez Hunter (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star RB, Miss.)
  • Patrick Tukes (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star DT, Ga.)
  • Bryson Nesbit (3-star TE, N.C.)
  • Ty Cooper (3-star DE, Miss.)
  • Jalen Williams (JUCO DT, Miss.)
  • JJ Henry (3-star WR, Tex.)
  • Jeremiah Crawford (3-star OT, Kan.)
  • Josiah Perryman (3-star OLB, Miss.)
  • Jerrell Boykins (3-star DT, La.)
  • Armon Bethea (3-star OG, N.Y.)

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Damarcus Thomas in Concussion Protocol, Could Return to the Field in 2020

Following a scary scene in Monday's practice that saw Ole Miss freshman Damarcus Thomas airlifted to a local hospital and temporarily without feeling in his body, it seems like Thomas is going to be completely healthy in the long run.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Basketball Releases 2020-21 Non-Conference Schedule

The Ole Miss men's basketball team will tip off the 2020-21 season at home by hosting three teams during the week of Thanksgiving. The Rebels will welcome Arkansas State, Central Arkansas and Jackson State to The Pavilion for the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic.

Nate Gabler

No Square Jam for 2020, Replaced by "Pavilion Madness"

The Ole Miss men's and women's basketball teams will get fans ready for the 2020-21 season with Pavilion Madness on November 11.

Nate Gabler

Who Is DK Metcalf's Historical Wide Receiver Comparison?

DK Metcalf might be the most improved player in the NFL. But one thing is certain – he was certainly the most poorly scouted player in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Nate Gabler

by

Frankeyed

Robert Allen Declared Eligible for Ole Miss Basketball in Upcoming Season

The NCAA has declared immediate eligibility for , a 6-foot-8 forward for the Ole Miss men's basketball team. A transfer from Samford, Allen has three years of eligibility remaining.

Nate Gabler

Damarcus Thomas Released From Hospital After Serious Injury Scare, Tests Return Negative

Whether or not tight end Damarcus Thomas will ever play football again is the least of his head coach's concern.

Nate Gabler

by

Tdrolson

Photo Gallery: Ole Miss Dominates Vanderbilt, Plumlee Outruns Cameras

Ole Miss blew out Vanderbilt on the road on Saturday, moving to 2-4 on the year with the dominating 54-21 victory over the Commodores that quite literally broke multiple Rebel football records.

Nate Gabler

Record-Setting Day Propels Ole Miss Football Past Vanderbilt

The Rebels scored early and often in a dominant 54-21 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium, setting plenty of records along the way.

Nate Gabler

How to Watch: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt hasn't played a football game in three weeks. Ole Miss hasn't won in three weeks. Something has to give as Ole Miss takes on the Commodores in Nashville on Halloween Day.

Nate Gabler

Nation's No. 2 Tight End Names Ole Miss Within Top 6

Lane Kiffin's offense loves tight ends. It's taking notice on the recruiting front, as Donovan Green, the nation's No. 2 tight end in the 2022 class, just named Ole Miss within his top 6.

Nate Gabler