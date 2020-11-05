Monthly Recruiting Roundup: Where Does Ole Miss Stand With the Class of 2021?
Nate Gabler
It was an up and a down month for Ole Miss football recruiting. The Rebels received four commitments during the month, their highest single total monthly of the year. However, they also had two players decommit.
The Rebels didn't add any SI All-Americans or four-star players this past month, but they did secure commitments from two big pieces within the trenches of each side of the ball and added another key special teamer two add to a piece of the game that this new coaching staff has been emphasizing, even in recruiting.
(More: Strengthening of Special Teams Clearly a Target in the 2021 Recruiting Class for Ole Miss)
Additionally, the top Ole Miss defensive line target, Tywone Malone, named the Rebels among his top six schools this month. The SI All-American Defensive tackle could be a defensive lynchpin in this class.
So without further ado, let's take a look at how the class is shaping up. You can read more about the individual prospects by clicking on their names.
New Commits in October:
- Jamond Gordon (No. 1 Rated JUCO Defensive Tackle, Miss.)
- Cedrick Nicely (3-star OL, Ga.)
- Devin Lee (3-star DT, Ga.)
- Daniel Bethel (5-star punter, Tenn.)
Decommitments in October:
- Elijah Sabbatini (3-star S, Miss.)
- Demarcus Smith (3-star DE, Ala.)
Fifteen Hard Commits For The 2021 Class:
- Bralon Brown (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star WR, Fla.)
- Dink Jackson (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star S, Fla.)
- Tysheem Johnson (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star S, Pa.)
- Jamond Gordon (No. 1 Rated JUCO Defensive Tackle, Miss.)
- Micah Pettus (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star OT, Ala.)
- Jibran Hawkins (3-star DE, Ga.)
- Kendrich Breedlove (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star ATH, Tenn.)
- Trey Washington (3-star CB, Ala.)
- Devin Lee (3-star DT, Ga.)
- Demarco Williams (3-star CB, Ga.)
- Cameron Brady (3-star WR, Tex.)
- Drew Donley (3-star WR, Tex.)
- Cedrick Nicely (3-star OL, Ga.)
- Daniel Bethel (5-star punter, Tenn.)
- Caden Costa (6-star K, La.)
Targets That Recently Committed Elsewhere:
- Albert Regis (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star DT, Tex.) – Texas A&M
Top Remaining Uncommitted Targets:
- Tywone Malone (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star DT, N.J.)
- Markevious Brown (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star CB, Fla.)
- Quenton Barnes (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star WR, Tenn.)
- Antonio Harmon (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star WR, Miss.)
- Alton McCaskill (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star RB, Tex.)
- Jarquez Hunter (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star RB, Miss.)
- Patrick Tukes (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star DT, Ga.)
- Bryson Nesbit (3-star TE, N.C.)
- Ty Cooper (3-star DE, Miss.)
- Jalen Williams (JUCO DT, Miss.)
- JJ Henry (3-star WR, Tex.)
- Jeremiah Crawford (3-star OT, Kan.)
- Josiah Perryman (3-star OLB, Miss.)
- Jerrell Boykins (3-star DT, La.)
- Armon Bethea (3-star OG, N.Y.)
You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.