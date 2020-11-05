It was an up and a down month for Ole Miss football recruiting. The Rebels received four commitments during the month, their highest single total monthly of the year. However, they also had two players decommit.

The Rebels didn't add any SI All-Americans or four-star players this past month, but they did secure commitments from two big pieces within the trenches of each side of the ball and added another key special teamer two add to a piece of the game that this new coaching staff has been emphasizing, even in recruiting.

(More: Strengthening of Special Teams Clearly a Target in the 2021 Recruiting Class for Ole Miss)

Additionally, the top Ole Miss defensive line target, Tywone Malone, named the Rebels among his top six schools this month. The SI All-American Defensive tackle could be a defensive lynchpin in this class.

So without further ado, let's take a look at how the class is shaping up. You can read more about the individual prospects by clicking on their names.

New Commits in October:

Decommitments in October:

Fifteen Hard Commits For The 2021 Class:

Targets That Recently Committed Elsewhere:

Albert Regis (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star DT, Tex.) – Texas A & M

Top Remaining Uncommitted Targets:

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.