Ole Miss Basketball to Host Wichita State to End the Non-Conference Slate

Nate Gabler

The final Ole Miss tuneup before SEC play has been announced.

Announced on Wednesday afternoon, the Rebels will close out the non-conference portion of the schedule with a Jan. 2, 2021 meeting with the Wichita State Shockers. 

The meeting with Wichita State represents the back half of a home-and-home that saw Ole Miss travel to Wichita on Jan. 4 of 2020 for a tough 74-54 loss. This meeting at The Pavilion should certainly be closer. 

With the announcement, Ole Miss has now rolled out nearly their full non-conference schedule, and there's a handful of really meaningful games to be played before the SEC slate kicks off. 

Highlighting the non-conference will be a Thanksgiving trip to play in the Cayman Islands Classic, a home game in December with Memphis, a recently announced road trip to Dayton and now the Wichita State game in January. 

Current non-conference schedule:

  • Nov. 10 vs New Orleans
  • Nov. 15 vs North Carolina A&T
  • Nov. 18 vs. Charleston Southern
  • Nov. 23-25 at Cayman Islands Classic 
  • Dec. 5 vs Memphis
  • Dec. 16 at Middle Tennessee
  • Dec. 19 at Dayton
  • Jan. 2 vs Wichita State

