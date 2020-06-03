The final Ole Miss tuneup before SEC play has been announced.

Announced on Wednesday afternoon, the Rebels will close out the non-conference portion of the schedule with a Jan. 2, 2021 meeting with the Wichita State Shockers.

The meeting with Wichita State represents the back half of a home-and-home that saw Ole Miss travel to Wichita on Jan. 4 of 2020 for a tough 74-54 loss. This meeting at The Pavilion should certainly be closer.

With the announcement, Ole Miss has now rolled out nearly their full non-conference schedule, and there's a handful of really meaningful games to be played before the SEC slate kicks off.

Highlighting the non-conference will be a Thanksgiving trip to play in the Cayman Islands Classic, a home game in December with Memphis, a recently announced road trip to Dayton and now the Wichita State game in January.

Current non-conference schedule:

Nov. 10 vs New Orleans

Nov. 15 vs North Carolina A & T

Nov. 18 vs. Charleston Southern

Nov. 23-25 at Cayman Islands Classic

Dec. 5 vs Memphis

Dec. 16 at Middle Tennessee

Dec. 19 at Dayton

Jan. 2 vs Wichita State

