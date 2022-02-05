Skip to main content

Ole Miss Basketball Falls on the Road to Florida in Overtime

The Rebels' halftime lead evaporated on Saturday afternoon.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Ole Miss basketball failed to pull off the season sweep of the Florida Gators on Saturday, falling 62-57 in overtime.

The Rebels led Florida 30-21 at the intermission but went cold from the floor in the second half. Ole Miss was led in scoring by Tye Fagan with 15 points, Matthew Murrell with 14 and Nysier Brooks with 11.

Also of note is that Jarkel Joiner played significant minutes on Saturday for the first time since his injury and scored seven points. Joiner's presence helped alleviate the hole created by Daeshun Ruffin's season-ending injury.

The Gators were led in scoring by Colin Castleton with 17 points from the post position. Castleton was also tied for the team lead in rebounds with seven.

The loss drops Ole Miss to 12-11 overall and 3-7 in the SEC. Florida improves to 15-8 overall with the win.

The Rebels return home on Wednesday to host Alabama. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

