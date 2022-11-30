Quinshon Judkins, Nick Broeker Rake in Postseason Awards

OXFORD, Miss. -- Two Ole Miss Rebels were awarded trophies on Tuesday night by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame at the C Spire Conerly Presentation.

The event was held virtually this year due to the severe weather that went through Mississippi Tuesday evening.

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins received the Conerly Trophy, and offensive lineman Nick Broeker was named the winner of the Kent Hull Trophy. The Conerly Trophy is awarded annually to the most outstanding college football player in Mississippi while the Kent Hull Trophy is presented to the top offensive lineman in the state.

This is the third year in a row that an Ole Miss Rebel has received the Conerly Trophy. Judkins is now the tenth Rebel to obtain the highest honor in Mississippi.

As a true freshman, Judkins set the Ole Miss single-season record in both rushing yards (1,476) and rushing touchdowns (16), while also leading the Southeastern Conference in those same categories.

The Pike Road, Ala., native is also a semi-finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award after being the bell cow back for an Ole Miss rushing attack that led the SEC and was ranked third nationally in rushing yards per game with 261.6.

Broeker was the anchor of the Ole Miss offensive linemen this fall, appearing in 12 games at left guard and not allowing a sack in 505 snaps. The senior out of Springfield, Ill., is the fourth Rebel to receive the Kent Hull Trophy, and rightfully so after he paved the way for Judkins this fall.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here