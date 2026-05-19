Ole Miss Hit With Unfortunate Roster News For Next Season

The Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball team is losing out on a notable addition to the roster for next season.

Per reports from On3, former G-League and professional guard TJ Clark has decommitted from Ole Miss and will reopen his recruitment as he continues to search for a Division I team to play for next season.

As a result, Chris Beard and Ole Miss are missing out on a potential notable piece of next year's roster. The coaching staff had likely already started to form an early plan for how Clark would have fit with the rest of the team's personnel, but any work that's been done on that front is now all for nothing. Ole Miss will have to regroup and target some other former G League players or snag some hidden gems overseas in Europe.

TJ Clark Would Have Been Big For Ole Miss

Ole Miss coach Chris Beard during the first half of a SEC tournament quarterfinal game against Alabama at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 13, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A product of Covington, GA., Clark also played for Overtime Elite and was teammates with twins Ausar Thompson (Detroit Pistons) and Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets).

After OTE, Clark played in the NBA's G League for two seasons, suiting up for the Ontario Clippers and Texas Legends.

Regardless, the Rebels have put together a solid portal class that could see one or two more additions this offseason.

Ole Miss has landed Seton Hall guard Adam Clark, Pitt forward Roman Siulepa, Saint Joseph's forward Dasear Haskins, James Madison forward Christian Brown, Arizona State forward Santiago Trouet and Pepperdine center Stefan Cicic.

Clark may very well have been the best player among this group of newcomers due to his professional experience. While this portal class has some interesting names, it lacks the star power of other teams in the SEC, meaning Beard and staff could potentially have their work cut out for them.

This story will be updated.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.