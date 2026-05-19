How Ole Miss is Building Chemistry Before Fall Camp

As Ole Miss players return to campus this weekend to begin summer workouts, much of the attention remains fixed on a transfer portal class ranked No. 2 nationally and a returning core coming off the winningest season in program history.

But internally, Pete Golding and the Rebels remain focused on the progression of communication and chemistry inside the scheme they installed throughout the spring.

"When you add this many new guys that you're planning on playing, there's got to be a constant progression," Golding said in a recent press conference, "it does allow us to reset and start back over right and making sure they got everything, and it's really detailed."

Building Chemistry Inside a Rebuilt Roster

Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding watches football practice in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. | Bruce Newman/Special to Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

The summer period allows Ole Miss to go beyond conditioning, placing players in situations that demand communication while building trust throughout the roster.”

With a roster built heavily through the portal, every moment matters in establishing trust and continuity within the system. That's why Golding wants to maximize every opportunity he has with his team heading into the fall.

"My goal as a coach is that every day the players are here, we're here to develop them and coach them," Golding said. "That's our job."

Whether it's building communication in a retooled secondary or developing chemistry in the wide receiver room, the Rebels are spending two hours a day, four days a week, in seven-on-seven and inside-run periods to sharpen communication, learn tendencies and play as fast as possible when the lights come on in September.

"You're taking June and installing, then you're coming back in July and hitting it again, to where by the time they get to fall, fall camp will be the fourth time that it's been installed for these guys."

With key players already familiar with the summer program, Ole Miss now has a chance to see them take another step into the leadership roles coaches want to emerge as the focus shifts from development to weekly game planning.

Ole Miss enters the fall with high expectations, and the Rebels have assembled a roster that gives them a high ceiling. But the game isn't played on paper, and talented rosters don't always become complete teams.

As the program pushes through the summer, the focus shifts from potential to progress by building chemistry, sharpening execution and answering the questions that will determine whether Ole Miss can live up to the hype this fall.

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