Ole Miss Basketball Knocks Off Kansas State in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

The Rebels got a much-needed win on Saturday in a reprieve from conference play.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss took down Kansas State in its portion of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday by a final score of 67-56 in the SJB Pavilion.

The Rebels (11-10, 2-6 SEC) had a strong overall performance from point guard Daeshun Ruffin in the win as he dropped 17 points and hauled in seven rebounds. Fellow-guard Matthew Murrell also had seven rebounds, and Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis discussed those numbers as an important factor on Saturday.

"We knew [Kansas State] would shoot a lot of threes," Davis said. "For the two starting guards to get 14 [rebounds], that was really big for us."

Forward Eric Van Der Heijden saw significant minutes on Saturday as well, and he went 1-for-2 from the field and was good from three.

"We just wanted to get Eric a chance," Davis said. "Haven't given up on Sammy [Hunter], but we just thought Eric deserved it."

Davis also was quick to praise Kansas State and its head coach Bruce Weber in his opening statement following the game as well as the importance placed on the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

"I have so much respect for Bruce and how much he's done," Davis said. "He's a really good coach at every place he's been. We made a big thing to our team about the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. It's a prestigious thing, and all eyes are in basketball are on this day.

"We needed a win badly," Davis continued, "but we're representing Ole Miss and the SEC."

The Rebels now will return to SEC play on Tuesday when it travels to Baton Rouge to face LSU. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

