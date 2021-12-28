Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Ole Miss Men's Basketball SEC Opener Postponed Due to COVID-19

    The Rebels will not face Florida on Wednesday.
    OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss women's basketball's SEC opener was postponed this week due to COVID-19 in its program, and the men's opener has been postponed due to issues with its opponent.

    The Rebels released a statement on Tuesday that its conference opener against Florida, originally scheduled for Wednesday, had been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Gators' program.

    READ MORE: Ole Miss Women's Basketball SEC Opener Postponed Due to COVID-19

    "Due to COVID issues within the Florida men's basketball program, Wednesday's Ole Miss men's basketball SEC season opener against the Gators has been postponed," Ole Miss said in a statement. "A make-up date has not been determined at this time."

    Both the Rebels' basketball teams will now open their SEC slates in January with the men's next game coming on Jan. 5 at Tennessee. The Rebels are currently 8-4 on the season.

    Keep it locked to The Grove Report for updates on the COVID-19 situation in the Rebels' programs.

    Mississippi Rebels head coach Kermit Davis reacts during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
