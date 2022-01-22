Skip to main content

Ole Miss Drops Fourth-Straight, Falls at Miss. State 78-60 on Saturday

The Rebels' slump continued on Saturday in a blowout loss to the Bulldogs.

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Ole Miss continues the trend of splitting its season series with Mississippi State as it fell to the Bulldogs 78-60 in Starkville on Saturday afternoon.

The Rebels trailed by one at the half but ultimately succumbed to offensive runs by Mississippi State and Matthew Murrell's foul trouble in the loss. Ole Miss now sits at 9-9 overall this season and 1-5 in SEC play.

Ole Miss shot 48.9 percent from the field and 40 percent from three on Saturday, compared to 54.7 and 33.3 percent from Mississippi State. The Rebels were led in scoring by Murrell with 14, and the Bulldogs were led by Iverson Molinar with 20. Jaemyn Brakefield and Nysier Brooks also hit double-digit point totals for the Rebels. 

Ole Miss now has dropped four straight SEC games since knocking off Mississippi State at home on Jan. 8, still its only conference win of the season. The Rebels will return home for a makeup game against Florida. The game against the Gators was originally scheduled for Dec. 29 but will now tip-off on Monday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.

