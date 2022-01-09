Murrell Shines, Rebels Roll Miss. State 82-72 in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. -- A career night from Matthew Murrell helped Ole Miss blow past Mississippi State 82-72 on Saturday night at the SJB Pavilion.

The Rebels (9-5, 1-1 SEC) led the majority of the game against the Bulldogs (10-4, 1-1 SEC) with a 50-36 lead at halftime. Murrell dropped 31 points, was 10-of-11 from the field and 5-of-5 from three in the Rebel win, and he had 23 points at the intermission.

Murrell was one of four Rebels who hit double-digit point totals, and his performance set a new personal scoring high for him at Ole Miss. His previous high was 19 points against Memphis earlier this season. Jaemyn Brakefield also had a strong night, scoring 14 and going 6-of-9 from the field.

Nysier Brooks dominated the glass for the Rebels, hauling in 15 rebounds paired with 15 points. Daeshun Ruffin, who was in the starting lineup in place of Joiner, also had 17 points. As a team, the Rebels shot over 50 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from three, compared to Mississippi State's respective percentages of 45.5 and 18.8.

Jarkel Joiner was listed as "doubtful" coming into the game, but he played sparingly on Saturday without scoring.

Ole Miss is next scheduled to travel to College Station to face Texas A&M on Tuesday before returning home to host Auburn on Saturday. Tip-off against the Aggies is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

