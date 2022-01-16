Ole Miss Women Blow Past Miss. State 86-71 in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. -- The outcome was never in doubt between Ole Miss and Mississippi State's women on Sunday as the Rebels cruised to an 86-71 win at the SJB Pavilion.

The win for the Rebels snapped a 14-game losing streak dating back to Feb. 23, 2014. Ole Miss leads the all-time series over Mississippi State 64-37.

Ole Miss had four players reach double-digit point totals in a game it never trailed. Shakira Austin led with 21 points, and three players were tied with 12. The Rebels shot 52.1 percent from the field and 60 percent from three in the win, and the Bulldogs went 48.3 and 38.5 percent, respectively.

Mississippi State saw two players break 20 points scored with Anastasia Hayes dropping 24 and Rickea Jackson scoring 22. The Rebels out-rebounded the Bulldogs 43-23 and forced 17 turnovers on the day.

Ole Miss now sits at 15-2 overall and 3-1 in the SEC, and Mississippi State dropped to 11-4 and 2-1 in conference play. After winning 13-straight games, Ole Miss fell to Tennessee earlier this month, but it has since rebounded with wins over Alabama and the Bulldogs.

Following its win over Mississippi State, Ole Miss has a two-game road trip up next on its docket, traveling to Texas A&M on Jan. 20 and Kentucky on Jan. 23. Its game in College Station will tip-off at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

