Davis: "We've Tried Everything" After Rebel Loss To Missouri

The Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball team falls to 12-13 after losing on the road to the Missouri Tigers.

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- In their second meeting of the season, the Ole Miss Rebels lost to the Missouri Tigers 74-68 on Saturday night in Mizzou Arena.

The Rebels kept it close to start the game, but the Tigers pulled away 43-32 by halftime, and the Ole Miss defense could not stop the bleeding. The Rebels made a late second half push, but the spark was not enough to beat the Tigers on the road.

Ole Miss now has a 12-13 record (3-9, SEC) and is still ranked second-to-last in the Southeastern Conference.

After putting up 33 points against the Alabama Crimson Tide last Wednesday, senior guard Jarkel Joiner was limited to only two points in the first half versus the Tigers.

Head coach Kermit Davis talked to reporters about Joiner's slow night against Missouri after the game.

"I don't think he was a non-factor at all," Davis said. "I thought [Joiner] did a lot of really good things defensively. Missouri is a physical team. We've got to have other guys to be able to manufacture points around Jarkel."

Joiner finished the night with 13 points, good enough for second on the team, along with four assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Guard Matthew Murrel and forward Luis Rodriguez also recorded double-digit points against the Tigers. Murrel led the Rebels in scoring with 15 points, while Rodriguez led the bench with 12.

Davis talked about Rodriguez's big game off the bench as the junior recorded his second double-double of the season.

"Luis [Rodriguez] has really rebounded the ball well the last three games," Davis said. "He's averaging about 11 rebounds a game. He's just competing. So proud of what he's doing from an effort standpoint."

Rodriguez finished the night with 21 points, 10 rebounds and one block.

Davis also gave reporters his honest opinion about working through the Rebels' struggles this late in the season.

"It's a little late to work through it," said Daivs. "We've tried everything, everything we could possibly do to emphasize the end of halves and start halves. Different playcalling and changing up defenses. Our top is just not physical enough."

The Rebels will have a chance to bounce back on Tuesday, Feb. 15, when the South Carolina Gamecocks come to Oxford, Mississippi. The game will start at 6:00 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPNU.

