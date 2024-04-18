REPORT: Ole Miss Rebels, Memphis Tigers Basketball Agree to Home-and-Home Series
It appears that the battle for basketball supremacy between the Ole Miss Rebels and Memphis Tigers will continue, at least for the foreseeable future.
According to reports from The Commercial Appeal this week, the Rebels and Tigers have agreed to a home-and-home series that will begin in the 2024-25 season in Memphis. The following year will see the Tigers travel to Oxford to face Ole Miss in the SJB Pavilion.
This is a continuation of what has become a customary meeting for the two programs, the most recent of which occured in Oxford on Dec. 2 of last season, a game that Ole Miss won 80-77. The year prior (the final season for the Rebels under then-head coach Kermit Davis) saw Ole Miss fall to Memphis 68-57 on the road.
Both of these programs are led by high-profile coaches, and with the two cities separated by less than 90 miles, it makes sense for this to be a common non-conference matchup. Prior to their meeting last season, Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard heaped some praise on Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, calling him "one of the best coaches in our game."
"A lot of respect for Penny," Beard said. "One of the best basketball players to ever play college basketball and in the NBA, but also a really good coach. Our teams have played against each other before, and I've seen him several times on the recruiting trail. In my opinion, he's one of the best coaches in our game right now."
The programs have met in four of the last five seasons with the home team emerging victorious in each matchup. Memphis leads the all-time men's basketball series against Ole Miss 28-16.