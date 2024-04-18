Ole Miss Rebels, Chris Beard Add Transfer Guard Dre Davis From Seton Hall Pirates
The transfer portal momentum continued for Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday night as they added former Seton Hall Pirates guard Dre Davis.
The news of Davis' commitment was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel on X, a post you can view here.
Davis reportedly committed during his visit to Oxford, and last season, he averaged 15 PPG and 5.9 RPG for the Pirates, who won the NIT. This will be his third school to attend during his collegiate career after he began his run with the Louisville Cardinals in the 2020-21 campaign.
The 2023-24 season was the guard's best from a scoring perspective, but his career average is 10.4 PPG through all four years of college ball. Davis is the third commitment in this portal cycle for Chris Beard and the Rebels, joining the likes of forwards Malik Dia and Mikeal Jones-Brown who have pledged to Ole Miss in the last week.