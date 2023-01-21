LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are set to take on the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks in a game of hoops on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT in Bud Walton Arena.

The Rebels recently snapped a seven-game losing streak when they picked up their first conference win of the season on Tuesday, beating the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road 70-58.

Ole Miss has a 9-9 overall record going into Saturday's matchup versus the 12-6 Razorbacks. Ole Miss and Arkansas have not faired well to start conference play this season, as both teams currently own a 1-5 record versus SEC opponents.

Arkansas is currently favored to win by 9.5 points behind junior guard Ricky Council IV who is currently averaging 18.0 PPG. The Rebels are led in scoring by their own junior guard, Matthew Murrell, who is averaging 15.6 PPG.

Follow along below for live updates between Ole Miss and Arkansas.

Pregame

After not playing in Ole Miss' last game due to illness, sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin will be available for Saturday's game.

