LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- In their first basketball game of 2023, the Ole Miss Rebels are traveling to take on the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday night in Coleman Coliseum.

The Rebels started conference play last Wednesday against the Tennessee Volunteers and endured a tough 63-59 loss after holding the lead for most of the game.

Entering Tuesday's game, Ole Miss is 8-5 with a 0-1 conference record while Alabama is 11-2 and 1-0 in SEC play. The Tide are currently 10.5-point favorites over the Rebels.

Junior guard Matthew Murrell leads Ole Miss, averaging 14.8 ppg, while freshman forward Brandon Miller leads in scoring Alabama with 19.2 ppg. The Rebels will look to get back on track on the road after suffering back-to-back losses at home.

Follow along below for live updates between the Rebels and Crimson Tide.

Pregame

Ole Miss will be sporting its navy threads versus Alabama on Tuesday night.

First Half

H1 (13:57): Ole Miss has a one-point lead at the first media timeout of the game.

Ole Miss 8, Alabama 7

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here